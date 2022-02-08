Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals.
I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at AUDUSD, Gold, (XAUUSD), WTI (USOil) and at Brent Crude (UKOil).
Looking at Crude Oil on the short term 1-Hour chart we see a descending triangle with support at $93 per barrel.
The Stochastic Oscillator is also bearish but remember, price action on Crude Oil is a fundamental story these days with the Ukraine situation in play.
Also, price action on the WTI April contract has formed a symmetrical pennant and we rarely see the D and K lines of the Stochastic Oscillator within the 20 and 80 limits.
If you are familiar with Bollinger Bands, you may recognise the Bollinger Squeeze which almost always indicates future volatility.
We have been watching this Symmetrical Pennant on Gold for weeks now and price action continues to consolidate.
We see a good level of resistance at $1825 and the 38.2% Fibonacci level and the Stochastic Oscillator indicating Overbought.
Price action on AUDUSD has bounced off this upper trend line and the Stochastic Oscillator has turned down from Overbought.
Also, we see strong resistance at the 50% Fibonacci level and strong support at the 23.6% level.
