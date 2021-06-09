Brent confirms a forthcoming higher high

Brent crude oil traded higher on Tuesday, after hitting support near the 70.80 zone. The rebound took the black liquid above the 72.05 barrier, which provided resistance between June 3rd and 7th, thereby confirming a forthcoming higher high. With that in mind, and also that the price is trading above the tentative upside support line drawn from the low of May 21st, we would consider the near-term outlook to be positive.
At the time of writing, the price is hovering fractionally below the 72.70 barrier, marked by the highs of May 16th and 20th, 2019, where a break could open the path towards the peak of April 26th, 2019, at around 73.60. If the bulls are not willing to stop there, then their next challenge may be the 74.75 territory, defined as a resistance by the high of the day before.
Taking a look at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI turned down from near its 70 line, while the MACD, although above both its zero and trigger lines, shows signs of slowing down as well. Both indicators suggest that the strong upside speed may have started to ease somewhat, which makes us cautious over a potential pullback before the next leg north, perhaps for Brent to test the aforementioned upside line.
That said, in order to start examining whether the bears have stolen all of the bulls’ weapons, we would like to see a dip below 70.80. This will take the price below the upside line and also confirm a forthcoming lower low. We could then see a test near the 70.10 barrier, the break of which could set the stage for declines towards the 60.70 zone, marked by the low of May 28th, or the 67.85 area, defined as a support by the low of May 25th.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.42 on BOE's taper talk
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.42 after the BOE's Haldane called on cutting back stimulus amid a roaring economy. Earlier, Brexit acrimony and concerns about the reopening pressured the pound.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable whilst below $1900
Gold price looks to extend Tuesday’s losses despite risk-off mood. Pre-US CPI repositioning weighs on gold while DXY and yields also drop.
El Salvador recognizes BTC as legal tender, BTC and altcoins look ready to pop off
Bitcoin price is showing signs of buyers after approval of Salvadoran bill making BTC legal tender. Ethereum price is looking to breach the local swing high at $2,552 after a brief pause.
Marking time ahead of the week's big events
The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.