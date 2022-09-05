Brent is emerging a bullish reversal on the four-hour chart after rebounding from the broken downtrend line on the verge of the seven-month low around $92. Currently, buyers have tackled the immediate resistance, lining with the last top at $94.98 to complete a bullish reversal and extend the rally higher. If they manage to close above this hurdle, brent will likely meet the 50-EMA, which is in line with 96.54. A sustained move above this key level can represent the persistent bullish sentiment and make buyers more hopeful of reaching the 200-EMA around $99.03.
On the downside, if the 94.98 resistance level holds, the sellers' attention will turn to $92.08 again. Still, in order to resume the downtrend, bears must break this crucial level.
Short-term momentum oscillators point to waning bearish momentum. RSI has pulled up from the selling area, which means bearish sentiment has faded. Momentum is hovering in the selling area. Still, the oscillator has climbed slightly to put a pause on its downtrend. Likewise, negative MACD bars shrink after crossing above the signal line, and the move implies that bearish momentum is weakening.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
