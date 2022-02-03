- Expectation for first back-to-back rate risen since 2004 (00:00).
- UK inflation the underlying reason for tightening policy (00:38).
- The LIVE announcement from the Bank of England (2:04).
- 4 members of the MPC wanted a 50bps rate hike (2:59).
- How members of the MPC voted (3:48).
- A deeper look at the headlines (4:35).
- Marketing brings forward pricing for subsequent hikes (5:04).
- Energy price rises a major headache for policymakers (6:08).
