In this forex trading video we cover the entry, exit reasons and management for our forex trade today on the GBP/USD & how you can trade the forex structure on Daily , 4 , 1 Hourly charts. In the last few videos we covered the steps to find and trade structure. In this video you will learn how we traded the GBP/USD structure today using the trading charts and price action.

HOW TO FIND CONSISTENTLY PROFITABLE TRADING IDEAS ON THE DAILY BASIS ( trading strategy to trade forex structure ):

1) Clear direction & structure (Combine at least two time-frames)

2) Price close to the Support/Resistance (Do not buy the top/Sell the low!)

3) Bullish/Bearish PA with sizeable Risk: Reward ratio.