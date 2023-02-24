In this forex trading video we cover the entry, exit reasons and management for our forex trade today on the GBP/USD & how you can trade the forex structure on Daily , 4 , 1 Hourly charts. In the last few videos we covered the steps to find and trade structure. In this video you will learn how we traded the GBP/USD structure today using the trading charts and price action.
HOW TO FIND CONSISTENTLY PROFITABLE TRADING IDEAS ON THE DAILY BASIS ( trading strategy to trade forex structure ):
1) Clear direction & structure (Combine at least two time-frames)
2) Price close to the Support/Resistance (Do not buy the top/Sell the low!)
3) Bullish/Bearish PA with sizeable Risk: Reward ratio.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
