The Swiss franc is on track for its most substantial monthly decline against the dollar in almost ten years. The USDCHF pair chart has shown neat support on declines from increasingly higher levels since the beginning of last year. And in April, we see the bulls attempting to develop the offensive.
The pair rushes upward without any prolonged stop near 0.9500 (February-March 2021 pivot point). This increase attracts particular attention because it comes at the same time as impressive pressure on the financial markets, which rejects the idea of a weaker franc on recovery of demand for risky assets. The USDCHF dynamics are now more like the behaviour of long-term government bond yields in the USA, where the downtrend of the last 40 years is breaking down. Interestingly, the long-term buying of the CHF in the previous 50 years has almost completely absorbed the loss in purchasing power of the USD.
For a half-century to 2021, CHF has shown an average annual gain of 3.1% versus USD against an average 3.9% inflation. Long-term bond yields, like the USDCHF, have fallen in response to globalisation and accompanying deflationary pressures. However, this trend, which is older than many of us, is about to be broken.
The 2.78% yield on 10-year US bonds is close to the turning points of 2.9% and 3.06% in 2014 and 2018. A consolidation above 3% would thus be a turning point in a trend which has lasted more than two generations. The same can broadly be said of the USDCHF. A move above 1.02 would confirm a break from the historical trend in the 1970s that tunnelled in the mid-1980s.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.