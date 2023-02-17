The AUDUSD has now breached a major structural support zone that has been in place since the beginning of the year. The most basic form of technical analysis often shows us that old resistance acts as support and vice versa. There is no better example of this than the AUDUSD 4H chart. 0.6875 acted as a strong resistance in mid-December and again around Jan 4th. Price finally broke through to the upside on Jan 23. Since then old resistance has acted as huge support bouncing off with multiple visits. This week we have finally seen a confirmed break of the support which should in turn act as the resistance on the way back up. The 100% extension of the highs to the technical zone would see the price further capitulate to the 0.6550 area. This makes for a great risk-reward trade with stops above the 0.6875 resistance. (See chart).
This week's macro news further supports this bias for the pair to trade lower. The US has seen some strong inflation-related data. From the super strong NFP a couple of weeks ago, a stronger CPI and buoyant retail sales, all of which point to higher yields for longer in the US. The Australian jobs came in worse than expected showing an increase in the unemployment rate. The China stock market continues to drop shedding 8% in the last few days. When the fundaments align with the technicals it often makes for a decent longer term trade.
The information provided in these commentaries is for education purposes only and should not be confused with investment advice. Trading foreign exchange or CFD’s on margin carries a high level of risk and might not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or CFD’s you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience and risk appetite . The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides toward 1.1900 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.1900 in the early European morning. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales rose by 0.5% in January, compared to the market expectation for a decrease of 0.3%, but failed to help the Pound Sterling find demand.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0600, at its lowest level in six weeks in early Europe this Friday. The pair is undermined by a broadly firmer US Dollar amid rallying US Treasury bond yields and risk aversion. ECB and Federal Reserve speeches eyed.
Gold needs a weekly closing below $1,825 to target $1,800
Gold price is extending its three-day bearish momentum on Friday, following Thursday’s sharp reversal from near the $1,850 level. The buying interest around the United States Dollar (USD) remains unabated amid hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations.
Ethereum deflation rate is accelerating by the day: Here’s what to expect from ETH price
Ethereum has turned deflationary since its transition to Proof-of-Stake. The altcoin’s issuance has been on a steady decline whilst its price, meanwhile, has cranked up to a five-month high.
No landing?
The equity marathon that kept going on for questionable reasons since Tuesday ended in tears yesterday, with the arrival of a new set of economic data that crushed the optimistic rhetoric of soft landing.