The AUDUSD has now breached a major structural support zone that has been in place since the beginning of the year. The most basic form of technical analysis often shows us that old resistance acts as support and vice versa. There is no better example of this than the AUDUSD 4H chart. 0.6875 acted as a strong resistance in mid-December and again around Jan 4th. Price finally broke through to the upside on Jan 23. Since then old resistance has acted as huge support bouncing off with multiple visits. This week we have finally seen a confirmed break of the support which should in turn act as the resistance on the way back up. The 100% extension of the highs to the technical zone would see the price further capitulate to the 0.6550 area. This makes for a great risk-reward trade with stops above the 0.6875 resistance. (See chart).

This week's macro news further supports this bias for the pair to trade lower. The US has seen some strong inflation-related data. From the super strong NFP a couple of weeks ago, a stronger CPI and buoyant retail sales, all of which point to higher yields for longer in the US. The Australian jobs came in worse than expected showing an increase in the unemployment rate. The China stock market continues to drop shedding 8% in the last few days. When the fundaments align with the technicals it often makes for a decent longer term trade.