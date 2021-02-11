Just as inflation searches rose on Google, nominal yields pushed up faster than breakeven yields (inflation proxy), triggering shorts in gold and silver. Ashraf showed this in today's tweet below. He also warned the WhatsApp Broadcast Group late Wednesday on the next round of selloff in XAUUSD and XAGUSD. Recent inflation fears – including from Powell's former colleague – didn't appear to leave any mark on the Fed Chair as he stuck to an extremely dovish script. DOW30 and SPX attempt at holding support at 31240 and 3882 respectively. More levels below from Ashraf.
Profi-taking ensues in indices ahead of a light trading week after Wednesday proved positive for doves and bulls. Up first was the US CPI report and it showed core inflation flat in January compared to a 0.2% rise expected. Headline inflation as also below consensus at 1.4% y/y vs 1.5% expected. The market reaction showed that traders are focusing in on inflation. The dollar dropped across the board on the headlines, sending the commodity currencies to the best levels of the day.
Powell speech took criticisms head on, saying that estimating output gaps is a pitfall and that an Increase in inflation readings in next few months "isn't going to mean very much". He also left little doubt where he stands on rates and tapering, saying the Fed won't even think about removing stimulus until we see that we're "really through the pandemic, because there's so much uncertainty." The comments initially lifted stocks and weighed on Treasury yields but left little mark on the dollar. What was mildly concerning was that low inflation and dovish comments ultimately left risk trades flat. If a market can't move higher on good news, it's vulnerable.
There was also some tension built up when former NY Fed President Bill Dudley weighed in with a column highlighting all the reasons he's worried.
Lets focus on the aforementioned levels for indices, while XAUUSD tries to hold 1821 and XAGUSD holds 26--the territory of the handle part of the Cup-&-Handle formation.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Eyes yearly high above 0.7800 despite mixed clues, off in China
AUD/USD battles five-week-old resistance line near the highest since January 21. Biden-Xi call, US stimulus progress and virus woes troubled markets. Aussie-US data, EU’s economic forecast and holiday in Beijing and Japan increased traders’ confusion.
EUR/USD ticks higher in dull trading
EUR/USD trades near a weekly high at 1.2149 as demand for the American currency is still shy. US stimulus plans and a brand new spending program could spur some action.
XAU/USD drops back below $1840 as DXY and US yields rebound
Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1847/oz and then turned to the downside. Recently dropped below $1840 and it trades at $1836, the lowest since Asian hours, approaching a critical support area.
Bitcoin ultimate liftoff to $50,000 in the offing
Bitcoin's rally seems to have lost steam or cooled off before it might resume again. The rest of the market has slowed down apart from selected altcoins, including Cardano, Avalanche, IOTA and the Graph.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.20 ahead of Fed
The greenback stays on the defensive although it seems to have met decent support in the proximity of 90.20 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).