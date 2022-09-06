Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed; GBP rises amid hawkish BOE comments, energy plan details; RBA decision inline.
General trend
- USD trades broadly weaker; USD/JPY remains near 24 year highs.
- PBOC said to have acted to stabilize the yuan [(CN) China PBOC cuts FX RRR for financial institutions by 200BPS TO 6.0%; Effective Sept 15th].
- PBOC fixed the yuan below 6.90.
- Russia Energy Min commented on Nord Stream 1.
- Various cos. in Asia react to the recent typhoon.
- Consumer Discretionary [automakers rise amid Aug sales figures] and Property indices outperform in Shanghai.
- DAX FUTs rise after prior drop.
- US equity FUTs also rise.
- US markets return from holiday.
- US ISM Services data in focus.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.1.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raises cash rate target by 50BPS to 2.35%; as expected; [Reiterates[ Expects to continue to increase rates further, but not on a set path.
- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence +1.3% [highest level since early Jun].
- (NZ) New Zealand Aug Job Advertisements M/M: 4.6% v +1.3% prior.
- (NZ) Auckland Aug Home Prices +3.1 % m/m - Barfoot.
- (AU) Australia Q2 Current Account (A$): 18.3B v 21.5Be.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.1%.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 1.2350% v 1.1190% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.28x v 2.95x prior.
- (JP) Follow Up: Japan Ministry: Should consider new gas consumption rules.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan July Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.9%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -1.3% v -1.2%e.
- (JP) Japan July Household Spending Y/Y: 3.4% v 4.2%e.
- (JP) Follow Up: Japan PM Kishida to speak at the New York Stock Exchange in Sept - Japanese Press.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida said to consider a meeting with US President Biden during Sept - Press.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Confirms fund requests from ministries for FY23 was ¥110T; Will decide fuel subsidy extension based on prices and other factors.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.3%.
- (KR) South Korea Financial Regulator gives advisory to local banks to manage FX liquidity positions in a more conservative manner.
- (KR) Typhoon has left South Korea waters - Korea press.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9096 v 6.8998 prior (Weakest fix since late Aug 2020).
- (CN) Russia to increase electricity exports to China by 20% in 2022 - Russia press.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) Beijing Univ of Chemical Technology said to report 6 COVID cases- press.
- (CN) China delays annual Luijiazui financial forum citing coronavirus [was expected to be held in Beijing on Sept 7-8th (Wed-Thurs)].
North America
- (US) NHC issues update on Tropical Storm Earl: Expected to become a hurricane this week.
Europe
- (UK) Follow Up: PM-elect Truss gives details on UK Energy bills: Will provide £130B to freeze energy bills below £2.0K.
- (UK) BOE’s Mann (hawkish) said whether the BOE should raise rates by 75bps is an important question – financial press [update].
- (FR) French Pres Macron: France is prepared for worst-case energy winter scenario; France gas storage is around 92-93% full.
- (RU) Russia Energy Min: Will respond to price caps on oil by shipping more to Asia; Considering setting up own insurer to facilitate trade of oil.
- (RU) Russia Official Sorokin: Russia conducting test drills to create a benchmark for oil prices.
- OPEC+ JMMC recommends 100Kbpd oil output cut for Oct (as speculated) - press.
- (EU) EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell: Less confident today on closing Iran deal; Iran nuclear talks are diverging.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.1%, ASX 200 -0.3% , Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite +1.1% ; Kospi +0.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 0.9970-0.9926 ; JPY 140.63-140.25 ; AUD 0.6832-0.6789 ;NZD 0.6129-0.6081.
- Gold +0.3% at $1,726/oz; Crude Oil +2.1% at $88.67/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.4633/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0000 as US dollar corrects ahead of ISM
EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0000 in early European trading. Markets remain mixed amid China's stimulus optimism and persisting European energy crisis. Meanwhile, the US dollar shrugs off higher yields, as the US ISM Services PMI is awaited.
USD/JPY jumps above 141.00, highest since 1998
USD/JPY is trading above 141.00, the highest level since 1998, as bulls track firmer Treasury yields. Stimulus hopes and stops triggered above 141.00 support the further upside, despite Japan's verbal intervention. US ISM PMI next of note.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.1600 amid Truss boost, weaker USD
GBP/USD is consolidating the rebound below 1.1600 amid a broad US dollar pullback and cautious optimism. UK new PM Truss readies £130 billion energy plan while talks of BOE review also gain momentum. US ISM Services PMI eyed.
Gold pares intraday gains to one-week high, back below $1,720 level
Gold catches fresh bids on Tuesday and builds on last week's bounce from the $1,689-$1,688 area or the lowest level since July 21. The XAU/USD trims a part of its intraday gains to a one-week high and retreats below the $1,720 level during the early European session.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bear market bites back as Nord Stream shuts down any rally hopes
The equity market finished out last week in a pretty calm but lower fashion. The US employment report pretty much kept the guessing game intact with perhaps a slightly hawkish tone.