Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade mixed; GBP rises amid hawkish BOE comments, energy plan details; RBA decision inline.

General trend

- USD trades broadly weaker; USD/JPY remains near 24 year highs.

- PBOC said to have acted to stabilize the yuan [(CN) China PBOC cuts FX RRR for financial institutions by 200BPS TO 6.0%; Effective Sept 15th].

- PBOC fixed the yuan below 6.90.

- Russia Energy Min commented on Nord Stream 1.

- Various cos. in Asia react to the recent typhoon.

- Consumer Discretionary [automakers rise amid Aug sales figures] and Property indices outperform in Shanghai.

- DAX FUTs rise after prior drop.

- US equity FUTs also rise.

- US markets return from holiday.

- US ISM Services data in focus.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.1.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raises cash rate target by 50BPS to 2.35%; as expected; [Reiterates[ Expects to continue to increase rates further, but not on a set path.

- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence +1.3% [highest level since early Jun].

- (NZ) New Zealand Aug Job Advertisements M/M: 4.6% v +1.3% prior.

- (NZ) Auckland Aug Home Prices +3.1 % m/m - Barfoot.

- (AU) Australia Q2 Current Account (A$): 18.3B v 21.5Be.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.1%.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥900B v ¥900B indicated in 0.7% 30-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 1.2350% v 1.1190% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.28x v 2.95x prior.

- (JP) Follow Up: Japan Ministry: Should consider new gas consumption rules.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan July Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.9%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -1.3% v -1.2%e.

- (JP) Japan July Household Spending Y/Y: 3.4% v 4.2%e.

- (JP) Follow Up: Japan PM Kishida to speak at the New York Stock Exchange in Sept - Japanese Press.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida said to consider a meeting with US President Biden during Sept - Press.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Confirms fund requests from ministries for FY23 was ¥110T; Will decide fuel subsidy extension based on prices and other factors.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.3%.

- (KR) South Korea Financial Regulator gives advisory to local banks to manage FX liquidity positions in a more conservative manner.

- (KR) Typhoon has left South Korea waters - Korea press.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.2%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9096 v 6.8998 prior (Weakest fix since late Aug 2020).

- (CN) Russia to increase electricity exports to China by 20% in 2022 - Russia press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) Beijing Univ of Chemical Technology said to report 6 COVID cases- press.

- (CN) China delays annual Luijiazui financial forum citing coronavirus [was expected to be held in Beijing on Sept 7-8th (Wed-Thurs)].

North America

- (US) NHC issues update on Tropical Storm Earl: Expected to become a hurricane this week.

Europe

- (UK) Follow Up: PM-elect Truss gives details on UK Energy bills: Will provide £130B to freeze energy bills below £2.0K.

- (UK) BOE’s Mann (hawkish) said whether the BOE should raise rates by 75bps is an important question – financial press [update].

- (FR) French Pres Macron: France is prepared for worst-case energy winter scenario; France gas storage is around 92-93% full.

- (RU) Russia Energy Min: Will respond to price caps on oil by shipping more to Asia; Considering setting up own insurer to facilitate trade of oil.

- (RU) Russia Official Sorokin: Russia conducting test drills to create a benchmark for oil prices.

- OPEC+ JMMC recommends 100Kbpd oil output cut for Oct (as speculated) - press.

- (EU) EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell: Less confident today on closing Iran deal; Iran nuclear talks are diverging.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.1%, ASX 200 -0.3% , Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite +1.1% ; Kospi +0.1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 0.9970-0.9926 ; JPY 140.63-140.25 ; AUD 0.6832-0.6789 ;NZD 0.6129-0.6081.

- Gold +0.3% at $1,726/oz; Crude Oil +2.1% at $88.67/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.4633/lb.