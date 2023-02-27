Equity markets ended last week on a negative note but they're bouncing back once more in trade on Monday.
Interest rate fears are front and centre, following a terrible month of data from the US in January, as far as the Fed is concerned at least. That was further compounded on Friday by the PCE, income, and spending data which didn't come as a major surprise given what preceded it but it didn't offer any relief either.
Thankfully, January is likely to be an anomaly month driven by unseasonably warm weather and the data over the next few weeks prior to the next Fed meeting will confirm to what extent that is the case. For now, bond investors are fearing the worst, something that is much less evident in equities.
Another hot jobs report next week could put seriously test the enthusiasm we've seen so far this year in equity markets as it would cast major doubt over the extent to which January was a blip and cement expectations for more rate hikes for longer, perhaps even reverting back to 50 basis point moves.
In the interim, while this week offers an abundance of economic data and events, the vast majority is tier two or worse and so will not likely be hard-hitting. But as we've seen today, investors clearly don't need much of a catalyst to get things moving.
Choppy and directionless
Oil prices are drifting lower again as we continue to see choppy trading conditions. We've seen consolidation in oil prices for many weeks now but it is happening at a glacial pace and there's little reason to expect that's going to change in the immediate future. One upside risk could be an improvement in the economic data that points to cooling in all the right places, while any indication that China's adjustment is experiencing difficulties could be a downside risk. That aside, choppy with ultimately sideways trade could be on the cards a little longer.
Losing momentum
Gold is a little higher today, buoyed by a slightly softer dollar and small declines in US yields. We are seeing less momentum in the sell-off recently as it drifts ever closer to $1,800. That remains the big test for the yellow metal now, between $1,780-$1,800, and it may take another nasty turn in the economic data to seriously test that support.
On the rise again
Bitcoin is rallying another 3% today after briefly dipping below $23,000 over the weekend. Once more we're seeing some resilience in the space and it seems as long as equity market optimism remains in place, crypto bulls are going nowhere. The key test to above remains the $24,500-$25,500 region, a break above which could generate a lot more excitement.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.0600
EUR/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.0600 area on Monday. After the data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders declined at a stronger pace than expected in January, the US Dollar started to weaken against its rivals and fueled the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2000 as UK and EU agree to amend NI protocol
GBP/USD has extended its rebound and climbed above 1.2000 on Monday. The UK and the EU have agreed to amend the Northern Ireland protocol, helping the Pound Sterling keep its footing. On the other hand, the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment weighs on the US Dollar.
Gold: Sellers maintain the pressure Premium
Spot gold fell on Monday to $1,806.50 a troy ounce, a fresh 2023 low. The US Dollar, however, lost its positive momentum during European trading hours, helping XAU/USD to bounce to the current $1,815.00 price zone. Greenback’s strength at the weekly opening was a follow-through of Friday’s advance, the latter triggered by higher-than-anticipated inflation figures.
Bitcoin price continuous sell-off toward $22,000 as trading week kicks off where it ended last week
BTC cannot bank on headlines this Monday that a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations has happened. Markets would rather continue their sell-off, which ended on Friday at the end of the official trading week.
LI stock advances 6% on Q4 beat, explosive growth
Li Auto is experiencing explosive growth. The automaker sold $2.5 billion worth of vehicles in the fourth quarter, which amounted to a 66% increase over the prior year's period.