The ebb and flow of markets is one of the great wonders of the universe.

Encapsulating far more human emotion than actual economics, and that is the challenge, the fun of it all.

Even as a bear on stocks, I am tempted to be a buyer on the day. With a quick reversal plan of course, always at hand.

Markets have simply priced in about as much downside as they can for the moment.

There are still upside arguments, but they mostly rested around “well, things always go up, right?” Not really a plan.

There is a hidden secret pendulum to markets, constantly swinging back and forth, and made up of the keen traders of the moment, then the increasingly reluctant, but forced to act, and finally somewhat random large transactions of big institutions that through their committee structures, can take 2-3 weeks or longer to reach a change of strategy/direction decision.

No one likes to buy the top, or sell the bottom. So eventually, the momentum of the moment runs its course. At that point, as now, where everyone who wants to sell for the moment has, the steady nominal stream of buyers begins to dominate. The upward price action begins to encourage those buyers who were on the sidelines, and those who are short who do not want to give back too much of their profits.

I call it the snowball effect. The snowballs are usually really quite small, but occasionally they can grow into a spectacular avalanche. The recent decline from the highs of a couple of weeks ago, that has been so very kind to us, is just a mini-avalanche. I continue to warn it is a small sub-set of a much bigger decline.

For the moment though. It appears the recent downward swing of the pendulum may have reached its zenith. We will gain clues as to the extent of the next down-swing, by the nature, character and strength we see evolve, in this now just starting upswing.

The hidden pendulum is more of a timing thing, than price, though price is most certainly involved. Given, I still see a bigger down-trend for an abundance of fundamental reasons, my expectation is for five to seven trading days of slightly higher, but mostly sideways price action around current levels.

The market certainly has the potential for a price upswing, given the Oil price is now falling away post that OPEC meeting. Something this writer got wrong. It also helps stock prices in the USA, that the US Trade Deficit diminished markedly yesterday. The problem with the still concerning trade deficit nonetheless, is that it incorporates high natural gas exports in support of Europe. Which means sustained higher gas prices in the US domestically.

Crude oil

Of most concern in yesterday’s trade numbers though, is that Imports dropped a rather scary 2.9%. This suggests domestic demand in general may be starting to drop away, and that this drop could become alarming. A sign of inflation beginning to crimp consumer and business behaviour alike.

US imports

The bulls will be keen to recognise yet another great bottom hope, as they have all year numerous times. Eventually, they will be right in a short term sense. On this occasion, I expect the reaction pendulum bounce to be somewhat more muted than in the previous huge rally that we saw. Remember that was based in what we always said was a total nonsense of hopes of a Fed pause, or even ‘pivot’.

The global economy is slowing. We have not seen the bottom of this powerful economic correction yet, and therefore we do not know how severe the general economic climate may become.

On a medium to long term basis, stocks have plenty of downside still to travel.