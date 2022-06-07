USDINR 77.71 ▲ 0.10%.

EUR/USD 1.0682 ▼ 0.11%.

GBP/USD 1.2507 ▼ 0.18%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.521 ▲ 0.28%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 3.047 ▲ 0.31%.

ADXY 103.73 ▼ 0.13%.

Brent Oil 120.21 ▲ 0.59%.

Gold 120.25 ▲ 0.62%.

NIFTY 50 16,426.80 ▼ 0.86%.

Global developments

UK PM Boris Johnson faced a no confidence vote within his Conservative party yesterday. He managed to win the no confidence vote as 59% Conservative MPs voted in his favour. He is now immune from a challenge to his leadership for a year. Next general elections in the UK are due in 2024. The Pound has not reacted much to this development. It has weakened in line with overall Dollar strength overnight.

Saudi Arabia yesterday hiked the Official Selling Price for its crude by USD 2.1 per barrel. Crude prices have been trading higher with Brent above USD 120 per barrel.

Focus will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision today. RBA is expected to hike rates by 25bps.

Price action across assets

US treasuries extended their post NFP sell off. Yields rose 8-12bps across the curve. The move has been driven by higher real rates and that is reflected in Dollar strength. Dollar has strengthened across the board overnight. Euro has slipped below the 1.07 mark while Sterling has dropped to 1.25 levels. Australian Dollar continues to get resisted around 0.7240 as there are multiple moving averages around that level on daily chart.

US equities ended higher with S&P gaining 0.1% and Nasdaq 0.4%. Asian equities are trading with cuts of 0.5-1%.

Ukraine rebases businesses from war front to shield vital producers.

Domestic developments

According to banking sources the RBI is not likely to hike rates by baby steps and removing the pandemic era accommodation is its first objective. The government is also likely to reduce expenditure to stick to its borrowing target for the current fiscal.

USD/INR

The Rupee saw yet another sideways trading session yesterday. 3m implied ATMF vols dipped further to 5.30%. 1y forward yield ended 3bps higher at 3.78%.

Rupee has weakened in offshore trading on broad Dollar strength. Some stops would have got triggered on break of 77.70, a level which the RBI has been defending over the past few trading sessions. Asian currencies are trading weak against the Dollar. It will be interesting to see whether the RBI intervenes aggressively to arrest the speculative longs.

Bonds and rates

Rates market was spooked as banking sources suggested aggressive tightening by RBI to rein in inflation. OIS was 6-10bps higher across the curve. 1y OIS ended at 6.30% while 5y OIS ended at 7.10%. Yield on the benchmark 10y crossed the 7.50% mark for the first time since 2019. Belly of the curve also sold with yield on 2026 maturity papers ending 6bps higher at 7.28%.

Equities

Equities recovered intraday with Nifty ending almost flat at 16569. The intraday low was 16444. Auto, metals and oil & gas stocks did well in trade.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 77.90. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 76.80. The 3M range for USDINR is 76.00–78.30 and the 6M range is 75.50–78.90.

BOJ Kuroda defends remark on households' acceptance of price hikes.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 77.71)

The Rupee saw yet another sideways trading session yesterday. The Indian rupee has weakened in offshore trading on broad Dollar strength. Some stops would have got triggered on break of 77.70, a level which the RBI has been defending over the past few trading sessions. Dollar has strengthened across the board overnight. Asian currencies are trading weak against the Dollar. It will be interesting to see whether the RBI intervenes aggressively to arrest the speculative longs. According to banking sources the RBI is not likely to hike rates by baby steps and removing the pandemic era accommodation is its first objective. The government is also likely to reduce expenditure to stick to its borrowing target for the current fiscal. Rates market was spooked as banking sources suggested aggressive tightening by RBI to rein in inflation. The pair is expected to trade within the range of 77.70-78.00.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0680)

EURUSD holds lower grounds near 1.0680, after two consecutive days of downturn, as mixed sentiment and firmer US yields favored dollar strength ahead of this week’s key data & events. The dollar gained traction on the back of soaring government bond yields, reflecting mounting inflation and recession-related concerns. There was no economic data release from eurozone and US. Today, Germany will publish April Factory Orders, however major attention will be given to Thursday’s ECB monetary policy meeting and Friday’s US CPI data for May. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0630 to 1.0740.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2507)

British pound gave up it's intraday gains and settled around 1.2530 levels on Monday. The pound was unchanged Monday after U.K. Prime Minister survived a vote of confidence in his leadership of the Conservative Party. After securing about 58% of the total vote, Johnson is safe against a leadership challenge for another year. The slender margin of Johnson's victory, however, demonstrates that there are many within the Conservative who are gunning for the prime minister's exit, dealing a blow to his authority. There are fears that the ruling government will face further setbacks in the coming local elections amid spiraling food and energy costs. Market participants may look for a volatility contraction in the cable for the week as their focus is shifted to the US CPI, which is due on Friday. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.2450 to 1.2550.

USD/JPY (Spot: 132.62)

The USDJPY broke above 130.80 and jumped to 132.60, reaching levels not seen since April 2002. The pair remains near the top, holding onto important daily gains. The DXY was up by merely 0.15% after trading most of the day in negative territory, however, yen was the worst performers amongst G7 currencies. The key driver behind yen depreciation was soaring US bond yields, the yields rose by 8-9 bps across the curve with 10y benchmark crossing 3.0 level again. Yesterday Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda was emphatic in his denial of any need to tighten monetary policy. He was also unconcerned about the weak yen. He stated that "It is highly likely that stable moves toward yen weakness, not rapid moves, are positive for the Japanese economy as a whole." The pair is expected to trade in the range of 132.10 to 133.20.

UK consumers feel the pinch as sales fall victim to inflation.

Economic calendar