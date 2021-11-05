We had another record-breaking trading session for the S&P500 and Nasdaq on Thursday. Tesla & Nvidia hit fresh record.
Oil on the other hand traded lower even though OPEC said that the energy crisis is not their problem and refused to give in to the US and others’ pressure to increase oil supply. I discuss in detail why did oil prices traded south, and could the latest move trigger a deeper sell-off.
It's NFP day! The US will reveal how many new nonfarm jobs it added during October: what to watch in the upcoming figures?
And finally, tune in to keep up with the latest craziness in the NFT space – the Bored Apes phenomenon - and why it is important!
