Politics
Within the framework of settling the post-Brexit dispute with Britain, the EU is willing to waive some of the required controls on goods destined for Northern Ireland from other parts of the United Kingdom. The European Commission has presented a package of proposals that provides for freer passage of certain foods and medicines and the facilitation of customs procedures for other products.
Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz, a suspect in the current corruption case, explained that his departure was intended to prevent chaos and instability. The public prosecutor's office is investigating Kurz and several of his closest colleagues on the suspicion that in 2016, they used taxpayers‘ money to carry out public opinion polls falsified in Kurz’s favour. This was to ensure that the young politician was put at the head of both the party and the government.
The dispute between the US and the EU over tariffs on aluminium and steel has been resolved. The agreement maintains the US tariffs on steel and aluminum introduced by Donald Trump. At the same time, however, it will allow a limited number of EU products to enter the United States and help both economies face the common problem of global oversupply, mainly from China. This has thus managed to prevent an increase in retaliatory EU tariffs on American products.
Economy
In the third quarter of 2021, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 2.1% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2021, GDP had grown by 2.0% in the EU. Among the Member States for which data are available for the third quarter 2021, Austria (+3.3%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by France (+3.0%). The lowest growth was recorded in Latvia (+0.3%) and GDP was stable in Lithuania (0.0%). The year on year growth rates were positive for all countries.
In January to August 2021, extra-EU exports of goods rose to €1,400.0 bn (an increase of 13.8% compared with January-August 2020), and imports rose to €1,306.6 bn (an increase of 16.7% compared with January-August 2020). As a result, the EU recorded a surplus of €93.4 bn, compared with +€110.6 bn in January-August 2020. Intra-EU trade rose to €2 187.6 bn in January-August 2021, +20.6% compared with January-August 2020.
In 2020, there were 75.3 million people at risk of poverty in the EU, 27.6 million were severely materially and socially deprived, and 27.1 million lived in a household with low work intensity. More than a quarter of the population was at risk of poverty or social exclusion in four Member States with available 2020 data: Romania (35.8%), Bulgaria (33.6%), Greece (27.5%) and Spain (27.0%). In contrast, the lowest shares of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion were recorded in Czechia (11.5%) and Slovakia (13.8%).
The first green bonds issued by the EU met with record interest. The EU offered 15-year bonds worth 12 billion euros, but there was interest in bonds worth more than 135 billion euros. The supply was thus record-breaking both in terms of the size of the issue and the level of demand for green bonds. The EU has thus taken the first step towards becoming the largest issuer of bonds that will finance environmentally friendly activities.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
