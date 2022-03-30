Good Day… And a Wonderful Wednesday to you! Another absolutely beautiful day here yesterday, and after saying goodbye to our latest guests, I sat in my recliner and fell asleep! I was bushed! I did get outside to sit on the deck and read for awhile in the late afternoon, the sky was blue, the sun was warm, and the ocean was two different shades of blue. I’ll miss this view of the ocean, and the real warm days are a month away back home… I would stay here until then, but Easter is two weeks away, and there’s that… A Flock of Seagulls greet me this morning with their 80’s song: Space Aged Love Song.

Well, as I left you yesterday morning, Gold was receiving its daily beating from the price manipulators. The beating lasted just the morning, and after that Gold worked diligently to regain a flat price on the day. It didn’t quite make it though, and Gold closed down $2,60 to end the day at $1,921.00, and Silver lost 17-cents on the day to close at $24.84… The dollar, which was getting sold in the morning on Tuesday, continued to get sold throughout the day, and the euro climbed above the 1.11 handle on the day, while the BBDXY saw e3 more index points taken from its price from the day before.

The price of Oil slid a buck on the day, and bonds saw a rally, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling from 2.50% yesterday morning to 2.38% at the end of the day. That rally came out of the blue, and smelled like Fed/Cabal/Cartel bond-buying… If it smells like a rat, it probably is a rat… Because normal bond-buying doesn’t move yields 12 basis points in a day… But very large bond buys, would… I’m just saying…

The president laid out the tax hikes as part of his $5.8 trillion budget blueprint for federal spending in fiscal 2023, which begins in October. Under his proposal, taxes would rise by $2.5 trillion, marking the largest increase in history in dollar terms. The deficit would be $1.15 trillion.

Let’s see… the claptrap is coming at us so fast, we can barely keep up with it. Another $2.5 trillion taken out of the Main Street economy to be squandered on wars, weapons, gimmie/stimmies, and other boondoggles? More mansions built on the banks of the Potomac? More inflation, as people rush to spend their ill-gotten gains? Less real output? More programs. More projects. More sanctions. More initiatives. More laws. More regulations. More… more… more! And still an annual deficit of more than $1 trillion! Who will cover the deficit? The Fed, who else?“

The dollar continues to get sold this morning and in my opinion it’s about time!

Ok my laptop has decided to revolt on me… and I’m having to type this out on my iPad… No fun in the least! It took me an hour to fins all the prices today! So… The Pfennig today is very short on substance sorry about that… And it means no letter tomorrow as I’ve got to get my laptop fixed…

I do have those prices for you… Market Prices 3/30/2022: American Style: A$ .7519, kiwi :6975, C$ .7812, euro 1.1100, sterling 1.3187, Swiss 1.0803, European Style: rand 14.5027; krone 8.6594, SEK 9.2818, forint 430.86, zloty 4.1970, koruna 21.9798, rub 90.22, yen 121.86: sing 1.3540, HKD 7.8265, INR 75.67, China 6.3657, peso 19.90, BRL 4.7595, BBDXY 1,189.46, Dollar Index 98.02, Oil $106.35, 10-year 2.42%, Silver $24.95, Platinum $987.48, Palladium, 2,548.00, Copper $ 4.77 and Gold $1,924.90.