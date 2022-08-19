Notes/Observations

- On a quiet news morning for the European session, risk appetite is missing as EU follows Asia with indices lower and US futures sitting in negative territory. USD continues steady climb..

- UK July retail sales came in close to estimates at -3.0% YoY, adding to recent pessimistic data. Aug GFK consumer confidence came in at a record low -44.

- China Foreign Min spokesperson declined to comment on whether President XI would attend G-20 summit. Comments come at time of severe geo-political tension between China and US. Rating agency Moody's cut China's GDP growth forecast to 3.5% from 4.5%.

- Rhine river level forecasts rose significantly to 148cm next Tuesday following bouts of rainfall, up from roughly 30cm earlier this week. Forecasted levels would provide close to normalized operation levels.

- Meme stock rally appears to run out of steam, premarket BBBY -41%, GME -10%, AMC -3%.

- In general, Asia closed lower with NZX50 underperforming at -1.1%. EU indices -0.1-0.8% lower with exception of SMI at +0.2%. EU bond yields are notably higher. US futures are -0.6-0.9% down. Safe haven: Gold -0.3%, DXY +0.2%; Commodity: Brent -1.0%, WTI -1.0%, UK Nat Gas -0.2%; Crypto: BTC -7.4%, ETH -6.3%.

- Looking ahead: scheduled comments from Fed Barkin. US pre-market earnings from Deere and FootLocker.

Asia

- Japan July National CPI Y/Y: 2.6% v 2.6%e; CPI Ex-Fresh Food (Core) Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.4%e (Core at its highest levekl since Dec 2014.

- China Cyberspace regulator Qi: Progress has been made on rule of law in cyberspace; Party supervision of cyberspace must be maintained; Support companies seeking financing via international markets.

- Indonesia President Widodo: China President Xi and Russia President Putin to attend in person at the G20 meeting in Bali in Nov (**Note: Xi at G20 would raise the prospect of a meeting with US President Biden).

Ukraine conflict

- Ukraine President Zelenskiy: Negotiations with Russia are only possible if Russian forces leave illegally occupied territory in Ukraine.

Europe

- German Economic Ministry Monthly Report: Outlook is gloomy due to high energy prices and continued supply chain issues.

- UK Aug GfK Consumer Confidence at a record low (-44 v -42e).

Americas

- Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawk): Leaning towards supporting 75bps hike in Sept; Front-loading rate hikes this year gives Fed options in 2023. Fed can get inflation down over a roughly 18-month period.

- Fed's Kashkari (dove, non-voter): Seeing evidence that supply chains are improving; We are getting some help on inflation from the supply side. Fed knows how to get inflation in check; The question is can we do that without a recession; Don't know if we can avoid recession.

- Fed's George (FOMC voter): Inflation reading last month was encouraging, but not time for a victory lap; Case for raising rates remains strong while pace will remain matter of debate. Not clear where stopping point for rate hikes will be but Fed must be completely convinced inflation is coming down.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.57% at 438.26, FTSE -0.20% at 7,526.40, DAX -0.87% at 13,578.66, CAC-40 -0.59% at 6,519.01, IBEX-35 -0.93% at 8,352.13, FTSE MIB -1.21% at 22,707.00, SMI +0.14% at 11,183.30, S&P 500 Futures -0.79%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board; all sectors in the red; less negative sectors include energy and telecom; sectors among those leading to the downside are real estate and technology; Just Eat Takeaway sells its stake in iFood JV to Prosus; focus on release of CHMP decisions later in the day; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Deere, Vipshop and Foot Locker.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Just Eat Takeaway.com [JET.UK] +28% (divestment), Joules Group [JOUL.UK] -34% (trading update).

- Industrials: Maersk Drilling [DRLCO.DK] -0.5% (earnings).

- Technology: U-Blox [UBXN.CH] +12% (earnings; raises outlook).

- Materials: FLSmidth & Co [FLS.DK] +10% (earnings).

Speakers

- Turkey President Erdogan stated that had no concession from free market principles.

- South Korea Fin Min Choo: KRW currency (Won) weakness is in line with regional peers, no need to worry too much about Fx movements.

- China Foreign Min spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated that he was uable to confirm President XI would attended the mid-Nov G-20 summit in Indonesia.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD at 1-month highs against various European and Asian currencies. Dealers noted that growth prospects remain challenging outside the US. Also aiding the greenback was various Fed officials continuing to talk up the need for further interest rate hikes ahead of their key Jackson Hole symposium. Fed speak making clear that they still has work to do raising rates.

- EUR/USD failed to get a lift from renewed inflation fears putting pressure as markets focus on the risks of recession.

- Euro Zone peripheral govtt bond yield spreads have been under some widening pressure during the week. Dealers noted that the shift higher in bond yields was complemented by low August liquidity and nervousness about next month's Italian elections. pair at 1.0085 by mid-session.

- GBP/USD unable to capitalize on better-then-expected UK retail sales data for July. Overall analysts noted that with inflation set to surge further, the worst of the spending crunch still lie ahead. Pair trading with a 1.18 handle by mid-session.

- Higher US interest rates aiding thr USD/JPY pair to test 136.50 area.

Economic data

- (UK) July Retail Sales (Ex-Auto/Fuel) M/M: +0.4% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: -3.0% v -3.1%e.

- (UK) July Retail Sales (including auto/fuel) M/M: +0.3% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: -3.4% v -3.3%e.

- (UK) July Public Finances (PSNCR): -£4.7B v +£12.8B prior; PSNB (Ex-Banking Groups): £4.9B v ?£3.2Be; Net Borrowing: £4.2B v £20.1B prior; Central Government NCR: -£1.7B v +£12.3B prior.

- (DE) Germany July PPI M/M: 5.3% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 37.2% v 31.8%e (annual pace at 70-year high).

- (SE) Sweden Q2 Total Number of Employees Y/Y: 4.5% v 4.6% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Q2 Industrial Output Y/Y: 5.1% v 7.5% prior (revised from 7.9%); Industry & Construction Output Y/Y: 4.1% v 6.5% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 31.2K v 41.8K tons prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Current Account: +€4.2B v -€6.9 prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Aug 12th (RUB): 14.43T v 14.34T prior.

- (PL) Poland July Sold Industrial Output M/M: -6.5% v -6.7%e; Y/Y: 7.6% v 7.8%e.

- (PL) Poland July Employment M/M: 0.2% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 2.3% v 2.1%e.

- (PL) Poland July Average Gross Wages M/M: 3.4% v 1.1%e; Y/Y: 15.8% v 13.2%e.

- (PL) Poland July PPI M/M: 0.9% v 1.6%e; Y/Y: 24.9% v 25.3%e.

- (TW) Taiwan Q2 Current Account: $26.6B v $30.3B prior.

- (IT) Italy Jun Current Account: -€1.1B v -€1.3B prior.

- (GR) Greece Jun Current Account: -€0.7B v -€2.0B prior.

- (PT) Portugal Jun Current Account: +€0.2B v -€1.9B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR330B vs. INR330B indicated in 2024, 2029, 2032 and 2061 bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2029, 2046 and 2050 Bonds.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£1.0B, £1.5B and £1.0B respectively).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Retail Sales M/M: 0.2%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.0%e v 5.2% prior.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Aug 12th: No est v $573.0B prior.

- 08:00 (RO) Romania Central Bank (NBR) Aug Minutes.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil CONAB Sugar Production Report.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jun Retail Sales M/M: 0.4%e v 2.2% prior; Retail sales (Ex-Auto) M/M: 0.9%e v 1.9% prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.