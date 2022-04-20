Notes/Observations

- German PPI hits another 7-decade high.

- PBOC unexpectedly left the LPRs unchanged [followed recent MLF rate disappointment].

- BOJ again defends its ultra-loose policy with another fixed-rate buying operation.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Abbott Labs, Anthem, Baker Hughes, Comerica, Lithia Motors, M&T Bank, Nasdaq, Procter & Gamble.

Asia

- China PBoC monthly LPR Setting kept rates unchanged (not expected) Left 1-Year Loan Prime Rate and 5-Year Loan Prime Rate unchanged at 3.70 and 4.60% respectively..

- BOJ conducted an unlimited fixed rate operation for the 10-year JGB as it tested the upper end of 0.25% band.

- Japan PM Kishida stated to Ruling Coalition Party chief that govt would act appropriately with a sense of concern against any sharp weakening in the JPY currency (Yen).

- Japan Mar Trade Balance: -¥412.4B v -¥71.5Be as exports missed consensus (14.7% v 17.1%e).

Russia/Ukraine

- Germany Chancellor Scholz stated following a G7 call that would continue to finance Ukraine militarily and financially; G7 agreed to continue to fully back Ukraine.

Europe

- SNB Chairman Jordan: Domestic inflation expectations are well anchored; There could be some risk to price stability amid change in consumer behavior.

Americas

- Fed's Kashkari (dove, non-voter) noted that the economy might still be vulnerable to new coronavirus waves; CPI was much too high; If supply chains did not improve, Fed's job would get harder would need to do more to reduce inflation.

- Fed's Bostic (non-voter, hawk) stated that he was in the same area as his colleagues on inflation and rate hikes; Looking to get to 1.75% by year end. Was uncomfortable declaring how fast the Fed would get to neutral rate and whether it would need to go above neutral at this time.

- Fed's Evans (dove, non-voter) supported raising rates by 225 bps over course of this year; Two 50bps hikes to help get there could makes sense.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -4.5M v +7.8M prior.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.56% at 459.04, FTSE +0.41% at 7,632.75, DAX +0.60% at 14,238.57, CAC-40 +0.91% at 6,594.37, IBEX-35 +0.60% at 8,745.88, FTSE MIB 0.72% at 24,801.00, SMI +0.28% at 12,315.20, S&P 500 Futures -0.23%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally higher and stayed upbeat through the early part of the session; sectors among those leading to the upside are financials and technology; laggard sectors include materials and energy; oil & gas subsector lower after Brent dropped below $110/bbl for the first time in a week; FTSE 100 under pressure following disappointing results from Rio Tinto; deliveries firms underperforming after Just Eat Takeaway results; DSM to sell protective materials unit to Avient; Gately acquires Smithers Purslow; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Carrefour, ASM International, Tesla and United Airlines.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Just Eat Takeaway.com [JET.UK] +3% (trading update; GrubHub divestment update).

- Consumer staples: Danone [BN.FR] +7.5% (sales; merger speculation), Heineken [HEIA.NL] +4% (earnings).

- Financials: Credit Suisse [CSGN.CH] -2% (guides loss).

- Industrials: Petropavlovsk [POG.UK] -28% (notice for repayment), John Wood Group [WG,UK] -2% (earnings).

- Technology: ASML Holding [ASML.NL] +4% (earnings).

Speakers

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Gov Ingves stated that was not worried about recession at this time; Believed normal Repo Rate level could be 2.00%.

- Czech Central Bank (CNB) Gov Rusno: reiterated stance that could not rule out further rate hikes but will likely be 'cosmetic'. Seeing more debate on using CZK currency (Koruna) as a policy tool but the Board should be 'cautious' about such policy.

- Japan Dep Chief Cabinet Dec Kihara reiterated govt stance that closely watching FX moves with sense of urgency. Disorderly FX movements or volatility could have adverse effect on economy and financial stability.

- BOJ announced to conduct unlimited fixed rate operation on 10-year JGBs for consecutive days until Tuesday, Apr 26th.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD holding on to bulk of its gains as Fed officials continue to back up market expectations for a string of US. Rate hikes..

- USD/JPY continued to achieve fresh 20-year highs as the pair tested the 129.40 level during the Asian session. BoJ drove home its ultra-dovish policy stance after its again conducted unlimited fixed rate operation for the 10-year JGB at 0.25% as yields tested the upper end of 0.25% band. Continued verbal intervention helped to stem the yen currency weakness for the time being..

- GBP/USD hovering just above 1.30 level as markets perceive BOE being unlikely to raise interest rates by as much as the past expectations due to weak economic growth.

Economic data

- (EU) EU27 Mar New Car Registrations: -20.5% v -6.7% prior.

- (DE) Germany Mar PPI M/M: 4.9% v 2.7%e; Y/Y: 30.9% v 30.0%e (highest since 1949).

- (CZ) Czech Mar PPI Industrial M/M: 4.2% v 1.9%e; Y/Y: 24.7% v 23.3%e.

- (ZA) South Africa Mar CPI M/M: 1.0% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 5.9% v 6.0%e (13th straight reading within target band but matches highest reading since highest since Mar 2017).

- (ZA) South Africa Mar CPI Core M/M: 0.8% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 3.8% v 3.7%e.

- (IT) Italy Feb Total Trade Balance: -€1.7B v -€5.1B prior; Trade Balance EU: -€0.1B v -€1.0B prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Mar Export Orders Y/Y: 16.8% v 15.5%e (25th month of growth).

- (EU) Euro Zone Feb Industrial Production M/M: 0.7% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 2.0% v 1.5%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Feb Trade Balance (seasonally adj): -€9.4B v -€7.7B prior; Trade Balance NSA (unadj): -€7.6B v -€27.2B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR340B vs. INR340B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK200M in 2024, 2030 and 2031 DGB Bonds.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK2.5B vs. SEK2.5B indicated in 2023 and 2032 Bonds.

- (UK) DMO sold £2.0B in 1.125% Jan 2039 Gilts; Avg Yield: 2.162% v 1.359% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.95x v 7.90x prior; Tail: 0.2bps vs. 0.4bps prior.

Looking ahead

- (MX) CitiBanamex Survey of Economists.

- (AR) Argentina Mar Budget Balance (ARS): No est v -76.3B prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €1.0B in 2.50% Aug 2046 Bund.

- 05:30 (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) to sell €1.5-2.5B in 3-month and 12-month Bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:00 (EU) EU Commission to sell combined €2.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell 2024 and 2026 bonds (3 tranches).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Apr 15th: No est v -1.3% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 07:15 (FI) ECB’s Rehn (Finland).

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Mar CPI M/M: 0.9%e v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 6.1%e v 5.7% prior; Consumer Price Index: 148.5e v 146.8 prior; CPI Core- Median Y/Y: No est v 3.5% prior; CPI Core- Common Y/Y: 2.7%e v 2.6% prior; CPI Core- Trim Y/Y: No est v 4.3% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Mar Teranet House Price Index M/M: No est v 1.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v 17.7% prior; House Price Index (HPI): No est v 296.43 prior.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 10:00 (US) Mar Existing Home Sales: 5.80Me v 6.02M prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 10:30 (US) Fed’s Daly on Outlook.

- 11:30 (US) Fed’s Evans discusses the Economic and Policy Outlook.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Mar PPI M/M: 6.5%e v 3.9% prior; Y/Y: 28.0%e v 23.5% prior.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 20-Year Bonds Reopening.

- 14:00 (US) Federal Reserve Beige Book.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Mar Trade Balance: No est v $0.8B prior.

- 15:00 (FR) Presidential debate between Macron and Le Pen.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Mar PPI Y/Y: No est v 8.4% prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q1 CPI Q/Q: 2.0%e v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 7.1%e v 5.9% prior.

- 20:00 (KR) South Korea Apr (1st 20 days) Trade Balance: No est v -$2.1B prior; Exports Y/Y: No est v 10.1% prior; Imports Y/Y: No est v 18.9% prior.

- 21:00 (CN) China Mar Swift Global Payments (CNY): No est v 2.2% prior

- 23:00 (NZ) New Zealand Mar non-resident bond holdings: No est v 59.4% prior

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 6-Month Bills