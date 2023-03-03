EU mid-market update: Major EU PMI Services data mixed but highlight that any recession would be limited in scope; bond yields retrace recent run-up.
Notes/observations
- Major Euro Zone Services PMI mixed but reinforced view of limited recession (if any) in region.
- Bond yields pause from recent trend rise on hope that terminal rates to come by end of summer. Markets price in ECB to hike 4 more times via two 50bps and two 25bps; Yesterday, Fed’s Bostic noted Fed could be in position to pause by mid-to-late summer.
- ECB’s Muller and Vasle reinforced that rate hikes will likely continue after the March meeting, following overnight comments from ECB’s Wunsch which indicated 4.00% deposit rate was possible (in line with analyst expectations). All members showed concern over core inflation.
- China National People’s Congress (NPC) begins its annual meeting on Monday.
- Asia closed mixed with Nikkei225 outperforming at +1.6%. EU indices are +0.1-1.1%. US futures are 0.2%. Gold +0.6%, DXY -0.3%; Commodity: Brent -0.4%, WTI -0.4%, TTF -2.2%; Crypto: BTC -4.5%, ETH -4.6% (Silvergate deposit/withdrawal issues).
Asia
- Japan Feb Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 3.4% v 3.3%e (moved away from 40-year highs); CPI (Ex-Fresh Food) 3.3% v 3.3%e.
- Japan Jan Jobless Rate: 2.4% v 2.5%e (lowest since Feb 2020).
- Japan Feb Final PMI Services confirmed its 5th month of expansion (54.0 v 53.6 prelim.
- China Feb Caixin PMI Services registered its 2nd straight expansion (55.0 v 54.5e).
- Australia Feb Final PMI Services registered its 1st expansion in 4 months (50.7 v 49.2 prelim.
- China PBOC Gov Yi Gang reiterated stance to implement targeted and forceful monetary policy and to keep yuan exchange rate stable.
- China PBOC Dep Gov Liu Guoqiang stated that would adjust monetary policy at appropriate timing and adjust monetary policy in a timely manner.
- China PBOC Dep Gov Pan: China property transaction activity has improved; property support measures are gaining traction.
- US targeted 28 entities from China with alleged ties to the Iran military, these entities were added to the US Commerce Dept's 'Entity List'.
Europe
- ECB's Wunsch (Belgium) stated that he saw 4.00% rates as possible if inflation stays 'strong'.
Americas
- Fed's Waller (voter) stated that might need to raise rates beyond Dec central tendency view of 5.1-5.4% if incoming job and inflation data did not pull back from strong readings for January.
- Fed's Bostic (non-voter) noted that the Fed could be in position to pause by mid-to-late summer.
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 +0.60% at 462.80, FTSE +0.26% at 7,964.66, DAX +0.90% at 15,466.15, CAC-40 +0.60% at 7,328.00, IBEX-35 +0.89% at 9,409.99, FTSE MIB +1.07% at 27,692.00, SMI -0.02% at 11,162.90, S&P 500 Futures +0.18%].
Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open higher across the board and advanced further into the green as the session progressed; materials and technology sectors leading the way higher; lagging sectors include energy and financials; Capita & Counties confirms regulatory approval of merger with Shaftesbury; reportedly FCC looking to sell up to a 30% stake in its Environment Services unit; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Hibbett.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: PVA TePla [TPE.GR] -12.0% (holder to sell up to 13.6% shares in placement).
- Financials: Avation [AVAP.UK] +4.0% (earnings).
- Industrials: Lufthansa [LHA.DE] +5.5% (reports Q4; plans to pay dividend in 2024), Elia Group [ELI.BE] +1.0% (reports FY22), Porsche [PAH3.DE] +1.0% (analyst action - cut to hold at HSBC), Elia Group [ELI.BE] +1.0% (reports FY22).
- Technology: Infineon [IFX.DE] +1.5% (acquisition).
- Telecom: Ericsson [ERICB.SE] +1.0% (agrees to pay $206M to settle DOJ case over breach of 2019 FCPA deferred prosecution agreement), Pearson [PSON.UK] -2.5% (earnings).
Speakers
- ECB's Vasle (Slovenia) stated that he expected more interest rate hikes after Mar meeting.
- ECB’s de Guindos (Spain) stated that headline inflation could be below 6% by mid-2023 while core CPI could put in a more stable performance. ECB to be data-dependent after March policy meeting.
- ECB's Muller (Estonia) stated that most likely the March rate hike would not be last one; Rates to stay high for some time.
- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt said to be ready to extend the £2,500 energy price guarantee by another 3 months from Apr 1st.
Currencies/fixed income
- FX price action was muted in a quest session. USD a tad softer with market participants using Fed's Bostic comments as an excuse. Bostic noted that the Fed could be in position to pause by mid-to-late summer.
- EUR/USD at 1.0620. Various analysts raised their forecasts for the ECB terminal rate to 4.00% in the aftermath of record high core inflation in the Euro Zone..
- USD/JPY at 136.20. Looking ahead to next week an analyst pointed out that next Friday (Mar 10th) is a big day as BOJ's two-day meeting would have concluded, the next BOJ governor and deputy governors would probably be approved by the Upper House.
Economic data
- (RU) Russia Feb Services PMI: 53.1 v 48.7 prior (1st expansion in 5 months); Composite PMI: 53.1 v 49.7 prior.
- (DE) Germany Jan Trade Balance: €16.7B v €11.0Be; Exports M/M: +1.5%e; Imports M/M: -3.4% v +2.0%e.
- (TR) Turkey Feb CPI M/M: 3.2% v 3.5%e; Y/Y: 55.2% v 55.7%e; CPI Core Index Y/Y: 50.6% v 51.5%e.
- (TR) Turkey Feb PPI M/M: 1.6% v 4.2% prior; Y/Y: 76.6% v 86.5% prior.
- (ZA) South Africa Feb PMI (Whole economy): 50.5 v 49.0e (back into expansion).
- 02:30 (HU) Hungary Dec Final Trade Balance: -€B v -€0.2B prelim.
- 02:30 (SE) Sweden Feb PMI Services: 45.7 v 50.8 prior (1st contraction in 34 months); PMI Composite: 46.1 v 40.7 prior prior.
- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 241.0K v 252.5K tons prior.
- (FR) France Jan Industrial Production M/M: -1.9% v -0.2%e; Y/Y:-2.2 % v +0.2%e.
- (FR) France Jan Manufacturing Production M/M: -1.8% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: -0.7% v +3.3% prior.
- (CZ) Czech Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q (2nd of 3 readings): -0.4% v -0.3% advance; Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.4% advance.
- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Feb 22nd (RUB): 16.70T v 16.60T prior.
- (ES) Spain Feb Services PMI: 56.7 v 53.5e (4th straight expansion and higher since Apr 2022); Composite PMI: # v 53.7e.
- (TW) Taiwan Feb Foreign Reserves: $558.4B v $557.1B prior.
- (IT) Italy Feb Services PMI: 51.6 v 52.3e (2nd straight expansion); Composite PMI: 52.2 v 52.0e.
- (FR) France Feb Final Services PMI: 53.1 v 52.8 prelim (confirmed 1st expansion in 4 months); Composite PMI: 51.7 v 51.6 prelim.
- (DE) Germany Feb Final Services PMI 50.9 v 51.3 prelim (confirmed 2nd straight expansion); Composite PMI: 50.7 v 51.1 prelim.
- (EU) Euro Zone Feb Final Services PMI: 52.7 v 53.0 prelim (confirmed 2nd straight expansion); Composite PMI: 52.3 v 52.3 prelim.
- (IT) Italy Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.1% v -0.1% prelim; Y/Y: 1.4% v 1.7% prelim.
- (NO) Norway Feb Unemployment Rate: 1.9% v 1.8%e.
- (UK) Feb Final Services PMI: 53.5 v 53.3 prelim; Composite PMI: 53.1 v 53.0 prelim.
- (UK) Feb Official Reserves Changes: -$4.3B v +$2.5B prior.
- (EU) Euro Zone Jan PPI M/M: -2.8% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: 15.0% v 17.7%e.
- (CY) Cyprus Feb CPI M/M: +0.8% v -1.3% prior; Y/Y: 6.7% v 7.1% prior.
Fixed income issuance
- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR1.2B vs. ZAR1.2B indicated in I/L 2033, 2038 and 2050 Bonds.
Looking ahead
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: No est v 3.5% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 13.5% prelim.
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Q4 Current Account: No est v -€4.5B prior.
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Live Register Monthly Change: No est v -0.7K prior; Live Register Level: No est v 184.7 prior.
- 06:00 (SL) Sri Lanka Central Bank (CBSL) Interest Rate Decision:.
- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £0.5B and £1.0B respectively).
- 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Feb 24th: No est v $561.3B prior.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Feb Services PMI: No est v 50.7 prior; Composite PMI: No est v 49.9 prior.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jan Building Permits M/M: No est v -7.3% prior.
- 08:30 (CA) Canada Q4 Labor Productivity Q/Q: No est v 0.6% prior.
- 09:45 (US) Feb Final S&P/Markit Services PMI: 50.5e v 50.5 prelim; Composite PMI: No est v 50.2 prelim.
- 10:00 (US) Feb ISM Services Index: 54.5e v 55.2 prior; Prices Paid: No est v 67.8 prior.
- 11:00 (US) Fed’s Logan.
- 11:00 (UK) BOE’s Hauser.
- 12:00 (US) Fed’s Bostic.
- 12:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Fitch on Austria and Czech Republic).
- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.
- 15:00 (US) Fed’s Bowman.
