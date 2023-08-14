Stocks mixed; data ahead – Chinese economy likely to slow
Summary
Treasury bond yields extended their climb. The US 10-year yield rose to 4.15% (4.10% Friday), its highest finish in over a week. The two-year US yield climbed to 4.89% (4.88%).
The USD/JPY pair soared to an overnight high at 145.07 (EBS peak) before settling at 144.95 in New York. Markets are waiting to see if Japan Inc (MOF/BOJ) intervenes at the 145.00 level today.
A popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (DXY), rose to 102.85, up from Friday’s open at 102.48. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) slumped to 0.6500 from 0.6550.
Against the Euro, the Greenback (EUR/USD) was little changed, at 1.0948 (1.0950). Sterling (GBP/USD) dipped to 1.2698 from 1.2708. The British Pound rallied to a high at 1.2712.
Against the Asian and Emerging Market (EMFX) currencies, the Dollar finished higher. The USD/SGD pair jumped to 1.3515 from 1.3415 Friday while USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) rose to 35.10 (34.70).
USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) rallied to 7.2590 from 7.1900. China’s trifecta of data (Retail Sales, Industrial Production, and Unemployment) is expected to ease when released later today.
Wall Street stocks were mixed. The DOW settled at 35,297 from 35,235 while the S&P 500 dipped to 4,470 from 4,505 Friday. Japan’s Nikkei finished at 32,480 (31,900 Friday).
Data released on Friday saw US July PPI (m/m) climb to 0.3% against expectations at 0.2%. Core Producer Prices (m/m) were also up, at 0.3% versus forecasts at 0.2%.
UK July GDP (m/m) rose 0.5%, up from a previous -0.1%, and beating estimates at 0.2%. Britain’s Industrial Production soared 1.8% from -0.6% previously, and up from forecasts at 0.2%.
USD/JPY – Higher US bond yields boosted the Greenback to a high at 145.07 overnight from Friday’s open at 142.55. In volatile trade, the USD/JPY hit a low at 142.06. Traders are expecting some intervention, verbal or otherwise, from the Ministry of Finance and the BOJ.
AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler tumbled against the US Dollar to 0.6500 from Friday’s open at 0.6550. Overnight, the Australian Dollar traded to a high at 0.6513 before settling lower. The overnight low recorded for the AUD/USD pair was at 0.6487.
EUR/USD – Trade was subdued in the shared currency, which hit an overnight high at 1.0965 before settling in New York at 1.0952. The Euro slid to an overnight low against the US Dollar at 1.0912.
GBP/USD – The British Pound dipped against the broadly based stronger US Dollar to 1.2698 from Friday’s opening at 1.2708. Despite stronger-than-expected UK GDP and Industrial Production data, Sterling was unable to gain.
On the lookout
The week ahead sees a busy economic calendar, which starts a light one today. New Zealand kicked off earlier with its BusinessNZ Services Index, which eased to 47 from a previous, downward revised 49.6 from an initial 50.1. China follows next with its Foreign Direct Investment (year-to-date no f/c, from a previous -2.7% - Forex Factory). There are no other data releases from Japan or Asia scheduled for today.
The Eurozone starts off with Germany’s July Wholesale Price Index (m/m f/c -0.3% from -0.2%; y/y f/c -2.5% from -2.9% - ACY Finlogix). European markets in Spain, France, Italy will be closed today in observance of Assumption Day. There are no US economic data releases scheduled for today.
Tomorrow sees the RBNZ interest rate meeting where policymakers are expected to keep the Overnight Cash Rate unchanged, at 5.5%. Australia’s RBA releases their latest meeting minutes tomorrow. The US FOMC meeting minutes are scheduled for release on Thursday while Australia releases its Employment report on the same day.
Trading perspective
The Dollar remains well supported by higher US yields compared to other global bond rates. This rate differential will continue to buoy the US currency. Data releases this week will be closely scrutinized together with several central bank meetings. The caveat continues to be a build up in speculative long Dollar positions which are at risk of correcting. Expect choppy trading to continue this week.
USD/JPY – All eyes on this currency pair today, which finished just under the 145 level, at 142.95. Traders are anticipating Japanese officials to slow the rise of the USD/JPY above the 145 critical level. On the day look for immediate resistance at 145.00 and 145.10 to cap any rallies. A break above 145.10 could see 146.00. Look for immediate support at 144.70 and 144.40 to hold. Strap yourselves in for a roller coaster ride in this currency pair. Likely range: 143.50-145.50. Trade the range.
(Source: Finlogix.com)
AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler slumped under the weight of a broadly stronger Greenback, settling at 0.6500 (0.6550 Friday). Look for immediate support at 0.6470 and 0.6440. On the topside, immediate resistance is found at 0.6520 (overnight high traded was 0.6513). The next resistance level lies at 0.6550. Look for the Aussie to trade a likely 0.6470-0.6520 range first up today.
EUR/USD – The shared currency remained heavy against the Greenback, settling at 1.0948 (1.0950 open). On the day, look for immediate support at 1.0940 followed by 1.0910. Immediate resistance is found at 1.0970 (overnight high traded was 1.0965). The next resistance level is found at 1.1000. Look for the Euro to consolidate in a likely range today between 1.0930-1.0980. Trade the range.
GBP/USD – Sterling dipped against the broadly based stronger US Dollar to 1.2698 from 1.2708. Look for immediate support on the British currency at 1.2675 (overnight low traded was 1.2678). The next support level is found at 1.2645. On the topside, look for immediate resistance at 1.2715 (overnight high traded was 1.2712). The next resistance level lies at 1.2730. Look for Sterling to consolidate in a likely range today of 1.2670-1.2720. Trade the range with the preference to sell rallies.
Have a good Monday start and trading week ahead all.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD shook off the bearish pressure and climbed above 1.0950 in the European morning, erasing its daily losses in the process. The modest improvement seen in risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD regains traction, advances above 1.2700
Following a bearish opening to the week, GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.2700. The USD struggles to gather strength as US stock index futures push higher in the European session. Employment and inflation data from the UK could trigger big reaction in the pair this week.
Gold defends 200-day EMA amid risk-aversion, bearish bias remains
Gold enters a bearish consolidation phase and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses just above the $1,910 level, or the lowest since July 7 touched during the Asian session. The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Pro XRP attorney Jeremy Hogan assures Ripple holder community that the altcoin is not a contract
Pro-XRP attorney, Jeremy Hogan, addressed the crypto community’s concerns regarding XRP’s security status and whether it is subject to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) interlocutory appeal.
China: The third quarter has started on a weak note, need a weaker RMB?
The Q2 economic growth in China has significantly slowed down due to various factors, such as a reduced reopening boost, a shift from inventory building to destocking, a decline in housing activity, and weak external demand.