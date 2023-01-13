BOJ Seen Shifting Away from Ultra-Easy Policy; Risk-On
Summary
The US Dollar tumbled against its Rivals after the US CPI rose at an annual pace of 6.5%, from a previous 7.1%. While the fall was in line with economists’ expectations, it was the smallest annual increase in prices since October 2021.
A favoured gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY), slumped 0.89% to 101.92 from 102.80 yesterday.
The benchmark US 10-year treasury bond yield plummeted 9 basis points to 3.44%. Two-year US treasury rates fell to 4.13% from 4.22%.
Other global yields eased but to a lesser degree than their US counterpart. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield finished at 2.15% from 2.19% yesterday. The Euro (EUR/USD) rallied 0.72% to 1.0845 (1.0760).
Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker remarked that the “worst of the inflation spike is likely past now”. Which some saw as a signal to switch to 25 basis point increments (from 50 bps).
Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar plunged 1.9% lower to 129.40 from 131.75 after Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported that the BOJ may be planning a review of its ultra-easy policy. The Bank of Japan meets next week on the 17th and 18th of January.
The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) jumped 0.8% to 0.6965 (0.6908) on the overall weaker Greenback. News that China re-started imports of Australian coal, which were banned in the early stages of Covid, boosted the Battler.
Asian and Emerging Market currencies finished higher against the US Dollar. Against the Thai Baht (USD/THB), the Greenback slid 0.68% to 33.15 (33.45). USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) plunged to 6.7345 from 6.7670.
Wall Street stocks edged higher. The DOW gained 0.45% to 34,155 (33,965). The S&P 500 rose to 3,977 from 3,969. Other share markets ended mostly higher.
Other economic data released yesterday saw China’s annual CPI climb to 1.8% from 1.6%. China’s Annual PPI fell to -0.7%, less than a previous -1.3%, but higher than forecasts at -0.1%.
Australia’s Trade Surplus climbed to +AUD 13.2 billion from an upward revised +AUD 12.74 billion (+AUD 12.22 billion).
US Core CPI (ex food and energy) rose to 0.3% from 0.2% in line with economist’s expectations.
US Weekly Jobless Claims eased to 205,000 from a previous 206,000 and forecasts at 216,000.
USD/JPY – The Greenback plummeted against the Japanese Yen to 129.40 from 131.75 yesterday. Reports from the Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan’s national newspaper and the largest in circulation that the BOJ may be planning a review of its ultra-easy policy boosted the Yen. Overnight low recorded was at 128.86. USD/JPY hit a high at 132.04 in volatile trade.
AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler jumped 0.80% to 0.6965 in late New York from yesterday’s open at 0.6908. Broad-based US Dollar weakness and reports that China re-started the import of Australian coal boosted the Battler. Although Australia’s coal industry has been doing quite well over the past couple of years, the news was met with cautious optimism. Overnight high traded was at 0.6985.
EUR/USD – The shared currency rebounded 0.72% higher to finish at 1.0842 against yesterday’s open at 1.0760. In choppy trade, the overnight low recorded for the EUR/USD pair was at 1.0718. The Euro benefitted from broad-based US Dollar weakness. The shared currency surged to a high at 1.0867 against the Greenback, not seen since April 2022.
GBP/USD – Sterling soared 0.5% to 1.2217 at the close of trade in New York from its opening at 1.2140. The British Pound rallied against the broadly based weaker Greenback to an overnight high at 1.2247 before easing at the close. In volatile trade of its own, the GBP/USD pair traded to an overnight low at 1.2086.
On the lookout
Today’s economic calendar focusses on data out of Europe and the UK. Australia kicks off Asia with its November Home Loans report (m/m f/c -3% from -2.9% - ACY Finlogix).
China follows next with its December Trade Balance. Expectations are for a Surplus of +USD 76.2 billion from a previous +USD 69.84 billion – ACY Finlogix).
China’s December Exports (y/y f/c -10% from -8.7%) and Imports (f/c -9.8% from a previous -10.6%) follow.
The UK starts off Europe with its November Goods Trade Balance (f/c -GBP 14.9 billion from a previous -GBP 14.476 billion – ACY Finlogix), UK November GDP (y/y f/c 0.3% from 1.5% - ACY Finlogix), UK November Industrial Production (m/m f/c -0.3% from 0%; y/y f/c -3% from -2.4% - ACY Finlogix), UK November Manufacturing Production (m/m f/c -0.2% from 0.7%; y/y f/c -4.8% from -4.6% - ACY Finlogix) and UK November Construction Output (y/y f/c 5.2% from 7.4% - ACY Finlogix).
France releases its December Final Inflation Rate (m/m f/c -0.1% from 0.3%; y/y f/c 5.9% from 6.2% - ACY Finlogix). Germany follows with its Full Year GDP Growth (f/c 1.8% from 2.6% - ACY Finlogix).
Italy rounds up European reports with its November Industrial Production (m/m f/c 0.3% from -1%; y/y f/c -1.9% from -1.6% - ACY Finlogix).
The US releases its December Import Prices (m/m f/c -0.9% from -0.6%; y/y f/c 2.1% from 2.7%), US December Export Prices (m/m f/c -0.5% from -0.3%; y/y f/c 5.6% from 6.3% - ACY Finlogix). The US rounds up today’s data with its University of Michigan Preliminary January Consumer Sentiment (f/c 60.5 from 59.7 – ACY Finlogix).
Trading perspective
Expect markets to consolidate ahead of today’s data dump. Traders will be looking for further Fed speak following yesterday’s US CPI release.
The Greenback will remain heavy with negative sentiment weighing. Look for bouts of profit taking to slow the fall of the US currency, as we come to the end of the trading week.
Continue to monitor the moves in bond rates, which have been the leading indicator for FX.
- USD/JPY – Markets will be focussed on the Japanese currency which led the Greenback lower. While the Bank of Japan could look into the consequences of its easy policy, don’t expect the central bank to shift its stance. Today look for immediate support at 129.10 and 128.80 to hold. Immediate resistance can be found at 129.80, 130.20 and 130.70. Likely range today, 128.80-131.20. Tin helmets on, expect more choppy trading ahead.
EUR/USD – The Euro extended its rally against the broadly based weaker Greenback to 1.0845 (1.0760 yesterday). Today look for immediate resistance at 1.0870 to cap (overnight high traded was at 1.0867). The next resistance level lies at 1.0900. On the downside, look for immediate support at 1.0800, 1.0760 and 1.0710 to hold. Look for more choppy trading in a likely range today of 1.0740-1.0860. Preference is to sell Euro rallies.
-
AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler soared to an overnight high at 0.6985 on the weaker Greenback and news that China would re-start importing Australian coal. On the day, look for immediate resistance at 0.6985 followed by 0.7005 to cap any rallies. Immediate support can be found at 0.6930, 0.6880 and 0.6850. Look for more choppy trade in a likely range today of 0.6870-0.6970. Prefer to sell rallies, 0.7000 will be difficult to crack just yet.
GBP/USD – Sterling benefitted from a weaker US Dollar following the release of the US inflation report, finishing at 1.22117, up from 1.2140 yesterday. Overnight high recorded for the British Pound was at 1.2247. On the day, look for immediate resistance at 1.2245 and 1.2285 to cap. Immediate support can be found at 1.2180, 1.2150 and 1.2120. Look for another volatile trading session in Sterling, likely between 1.2120-1.2250 today.
