Notes/Observations

- Focus on upcoming FOMC Mar Minutes for clues on balance sheet reduction; speeches by Fed officials indicate that the number of FOMC members in favor of a 50 basis-point hike in May.

- Markets continue to be more concerned about inflation than growth risks.

Asia

- China Mar Caixin PMI Services registered its 1st contraction in 7 months and lowest level in two years 42.0 v 49.8e.

Russia/Ukraine

- US and its allies to announce new sanctions on Russian banks and officials and ban investment in Russia on Wednesday.

- Russia Foreign Min Lavrov stated that the West was trying to derail talks between Russia and Ukraine by 'fueling hysteria' over Bucha.

- NATO expects that Russia would regroup and launch a new attack on Donbas in the next few weeks.

Europe

- ECB's Wunsch (Belgium) stated that expected the Deposit Rate raised to zero by end of 2022 (Note: implies 50bps of hikes).

- Bank for International Settlements (BIS) head Carstens stated that there were signs inflation expectations were becoming unmoored; might be on the cusp of a new inflationary era; central banks will need to adjust.

Americas

- Treasury has posted Sec Yellen testimony from Financial Services Committee where she noted that Russia’s actions represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based, global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -1.0M v -3.0M prior.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.99% at 458.50, FTSE -0.60% at 7,567.70, DAX -1.25% at 14,244.14, CAC-40 -1.00% at 6,579.14, IBEX-35 -0.93% at 8,542.35, FTSE MIB -1.13% at 24,679.00, SMI -0.24% at 12,348.57, S&P 500 Futures -0.38%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open mixed with a downward bias, but then moved substantially into the red; better performing sectors include financials and consumer staples; technology and real estate sectors among the worst performers; focus on release of FOMC minutes later in the day; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Greenbrier, JetBlue and Schnitzer.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Dustin Group [DUST.SE] -6% (earnings).

- Consumer staples: Imperial Brands [IMB.UK] +3% (trading update), Chr.Hansen [CHR.DK] +2.5% (earnings), Hyve Group [HYVE.UK] -1.5% (exits Russia; trading update).

Speakers

- ECB’s Lane (Ireland, chief economist) reiterated stance that was prepared to use a wide-range of tools against fragmentation.

- ECB’s De Guindos (Spain) stated that financial stability impact from the Ukraine war had been relatively contained. Speeding up green transition is a priority.

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Floden reiterated stance that needed to raise the Repo Rate much earlier than previously forecasted. Needed to consider how robust inflation expectations and wage developments were. Medium-term inflation was conditional on monetary policy, could not take 2023 inflation for granted. Could not exclude more than one rate hike before 2024. Quantitative tightening was not a substitute for rate hikes.

- EU Council President Michel stated that EU measures on Russia's gas and oil would be needed sooner or later.

- EU's Foreign Policy Chief Borrell noted that the EU had given €35B to Russia Pres Putin in energy payments since the start of the war, compared to €1B given to Ukraine in arms and weapons.

- Germany Fin Min Lindner stated that Germany would give up Russian oil and gas as soon as possible.

- RBA Deputy Gov Bullock noted that she saw very tight labor markets and beginning to see wages outside fixed agreements quicken.

- China Foreign Min spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated that the US should stop sanctions on Russia and instead promote Ukraine peace talks.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD held onto its recent gains and around two-year highs as more hawkish rhetoric stemmed from Fed officials.

- EUR/USD stayed below the 1.09 level in quiet trading with focus on upcoming FOMC minutes and some participants looking ahead to the 1st round of the French Presidential election on Sunday (Apr 10th). EU likely to provide details on enhanced sanction for Russia. Proposed sanctions would ban buying Russian coal and prevent Russian ships from entering EU ports.

- EU bond yields continued to more higher as more hawkish ECB rhetoric circulated over the past 24 hours. Italy 10-year hovering around 2.30% area.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Feb Factory Orders M/M: -2.2% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: 2.9% v 5.4%e.

- (SE) Sweden Feb GDP Indicator M/M: +0.5%e v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 4.6% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Feb Private Sector Production M/M: -0.9% v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: 3.5% v 6.3% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Feb Industry Orders M/M: -1.4% v +9.4% prior; Y/Y: 1.3% v 3.3% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Feb Industry Production Value Y/Y: 2.3% v 3.2% prior; Service Production Value Y/Y: 6.1% v 7.2% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Feb Household Consumption M/M: -0.2% v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: 3.4% v 4.8% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Feb National Trade Balance (CZK): -4.4B v +6.0Be.

- (CZ) Czech Feb Industrial Output Y/Y: -0.3% v +2.5%e; Construction Output Y/Y: 18.9 v 6.4% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Feb Retail Sales Y/Y: 9.8% v 5.8%e.

- (DE) Germany Mar Construction PMI: 50.9 v 54.9 prior.

- (UK) Mar Construction PMI: 59.1 v 58.0e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Feb PPI M/M: 1.1% v 1.2%e; Y/Y: 31.4% v 31.7%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR340B vs. INR340B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 10-year bond; guidance seen +36bps to mid-swaps.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK3.71B in o sell 2024, 2030 and 2052 Bonds.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK2.5B vs. SEK2.5B indicated in 2023 and 2026 Bonds.

- (NO) Norway sold NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 2.125% May 2032 Bonds; Avg Yield: %; bid-to-cover.

Looking ahead

- (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Base Rate by 50bps to 4.00%.

- (RU) Russia Mar Light Vehicle Car Sales Y/Y: No est v -4.8% prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) switch operation.

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell €625M in 13-week Bills.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Mar Unemployment Rate: No est v 5.2% prior.

- 06:00 (EU) EU Commission to sell combined €3.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 06:45 (IE) ECB’s Lane (Ireland, chief economist).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Apr 1st: No est v -6.8% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Jan Gross Fixed Investment: 4.0%e v 7.6% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Mar Vehicle Production: No est v 240.5K prior; Vehicle Exports: No est v 201.9K prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Mar FGV Inflation IGP-DI M/M: 2.1%e v 1.5% prior; Y/Y: 15.2%e v 15.4% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Mar Minutes.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update (Quarterly).

- 09:30 (US) Fed’s Harker.

- 10:00 (CA) Canada Mar Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (seasonally adj): No est v 60.6 prior; PMI unadj: No est v 62.2 prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Feb Exports: $4.1Be v $3.8B prior.

- 14:00 (US) FOMC Mar Minutes.

- 21:00 (PH) Philippines Feb Unemployment Rate: No est v 6.4% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Feb Trade Balance: A$11.7B v A$12.9B piior; Exports M/M: 0%e v 8% prior; Imports M/M: 2%e v -2% prior.

- 21:30 (JP) BOJ’s Noguchi.

- 23:00 (ID) Indonesia Mar Foreign Reserves: No est v $141.3B prior.

- 23:45 (JP) Japan to sell 30-year JGB bonds.