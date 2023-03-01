Share:

Notes/Observations

- Inflation data remains on front burner; yields continue to move higher.

- Majority of European PMI Manufacturing remain in contraction territory (Beats and in expansion: Italy, Spain; Misses and in contraction: France, Germany; in-line: Euro Zone).

- Risk appetite receives tailwind after blowout Chinese PMI overnight with Manufacturing registering highest since 2012 and Composite highest since 2017. Equities, futures and commodities lifted, most notably copper and oil. Oil has since sold off after Russia Energy Min stated Russia to monitor market before deciding on potential further oil output cuts.

- ECB starts QT in the Asset Purchase Program portfolio.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng outperforming at +4.2%. EU indices are +0.1-0.4%. US futures are +0.1-0.3%. Gold +0.2%, DXY -0.4%; Commodity: Brent -0.5%, WTI -0.6%, TTF +2.9%; Crypto: BTC +2.0%, ETH +2.0%.

Asia

- China Feb Manufacturing PMI (Govt Official) registered its 2nd month of expansion and highest since Apr 2012] (52.6 v 50.7e). .

- China Feb Caixin PMI Manufacturing registered its 1st expansion in 7 months and highest since Jun 2022 (51.6 v 50.8e).

- Japan Feb Final Manufacturing PMI confirmed its 4th straight contraction (47.7 v 47.4 prelim).

- Australia Feb Final Manufacturing PMI confirms 34th month of expansion) (50.5 v 50.1 prelim).

- Australia Jan CPI Y/Y: 7.4% v 8.1%e.

- Australia Q4 GDP Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.7%e.

- China Fin Min Liu Kun reiterated view that domestic economic recovery was still not solid and that proactive fiscal policy would be more forceful.

- BOJ Nakagawa reiterated BOJ to maintain easy policy while taking steps to curb side-effects. Reiterated stance that needed to support the economy with easing. Reiterated stance that recent rise in inflation was driven by a spike in prices for a handful of goods, which would likely slow their pace of increase.

Ukraine Conflict

- Sec of State Blinken reiterated US stance that Xi and Putin 'no limit' partnership was a real concern; If China provided lethal aid to Russia, it would be a serious problem

Europe

- (UK) Feb BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 8.4% v 8.0% prior [record high].

Americas

- Fed Discount Rate Minutes: 3 Fed bank boards wanted 50bps hike, with 2 of 12 regional banks wanted no change i

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +6.2M v +9.9M prior.

- IAEA Quarterly Report: Iran continued to breach restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by 2015 nuclear deal.

- US Defense Department official: Iran could make enough fissile for one nuclear bomb in "about 12 days" - Iran has grown closer to producing fissile material, they do not believe it has mastered the technology to actually build a bomb.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.13% at 461.68, FTSE +0.47% at 7,912.97, DAX +0.37% at 15,426.17, CAC-40 +0.40% at 7,296.68, IBEX-35 +0.36% at 9,428.75, FTSE MIB +0.37% at 27,579.00, SMI +0.09% at 11,108.50, S&P 500 Futures +0.23%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices opened higher but retraced a bit in the early hours of the session; sectors leading into the green include materials and industrials; lagging sectors include real estate and utilities; oil & gas subsector supported after third day of crude price increase; Bekaert divests is steel whire unit in Chile and Peru; AlixPartnres to sell its 37% stake in SMCP; Purplebricks launches formal sale process after receiving several expressions of interest; UK CMA provisionally clears Viasat-Inmarsat deal; corporate events expected in the upcoming US session include earnings from Salesforce, Lowe’s and ODP, as well as Tesla Investor Day.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Aston Martin [AML.UK] +13.5% (reports FY22, beats estimates), LVMH [MC.FR] +2.5% (announces €1.5B buyback), Just Eat Takeaway [JET.UK] -9.0% (reports FY22, slight miss estimates, continues to explore Grubhub sales, skips GTV guidance), Persimmon [PSN.UK] -9.0% (reports FY22; UK house prices data), Beiersdorf [BEI.DE] -2.5% (reports FY22), Adidas [ADS.DE] +1.0% (analyst action - raised to buy at HSBC, wake of Puma earnings), Moncler [MONC.IT] +4.5% (reports FY22 - post close).

- Consumer staples: Eurofins Scientific [ERF.FR] -10.0% (reports FY22, misses estimates), Reckitt Benckis [RKT.UK] +0.5% (reports FY22).

- Industrial: Weir Group [WEIR.UK] +6.5% (reports FY22).

- Financials: Allfunds Group [ALLFG.NL] -12.5% (Euronext withdraws offer - post close).

- Healthcare: Sanofi [SAN.FR] -1.5% (FDA approval).

- Industrials: Cellnex [CLNX.ES] -1.0% (reports FY22, beats estimates).

- Technology: Atos [ATO.FR] +10.0% (earnings; another unit itnerest), Landis+Gyr [LAND.CH] +1.5% (contract win).

Speakers

- ECB’s Villeroy (France) reiterated view that was desirable to reach terminal rate by summer 2023. Expected growth in France to be slightly positive in 2023 and inflation ishould reach peak during first semester.

- ECB's Muller (Estonia) stated that rate hikes were having an effect but inflation remained too high. Expectations of a rapid ECB rate cut was simply wishful thinking.

- German Bundesbank Annual Report: Had no profit in 2022; tapped €1.0B provision. Provisions might not fully cover future losses; planned to carry forward future losses (like in the 1970s).

- ECB's Nagel (Germany) reiterated stance that ECB might need significant rate hikes beyond March and should accelerate the rundown of its oversized bond portfolio to fight stubbornly high inflation.

- BOE Gov Bailey stated that further increase in bank rate might turn out to be appropriate but nothing was decided; Cautioned against saying we're done on rates; 4.00% rates was having an impact on economy.

- Goldman Sachs Global Head of Commodities Research Currie noted that oil market to lose spare capacity as China came back; reiterated view of oil above $100/barrel in Q4.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was softer in the session as risk appetite received a boost from China PMI Manufacturing readings.

- Inflation data remained on front burner and having analysts revise various central bank rate path outlook.

- EUR/USD was around 1.0650 as German CPI readings came in higher from month ago levels. This kept in step with recent readings elsewhere in Europe (France and Spain recently). Goldman analysts revised their May ECB call to a hike of 50bps from the prior 25bps view. ECB also began its QT in the Asset Purchase Program portfolio as the month of March commenced.

Economic data

- (RU) Russia Feb Manufacturing PMI: 53.6 v 51.5e (10th month of expansion).

- (NL) Netherlands Feb Manufacturing PMI: 48.7 v 49.6 prior (6th month of contraction).

- (DE) Germany Feb CPI North Rhine Westphalia M/M: 1.0% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 8.5% v 8.3% prior.

- (UK) Feb Nationwide House Price Index M/M:-0.6% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: -1.1% v -0.9%e.

- (NO) Norway Q4 Current Account (NOK): 361.2B v 570.6B prior.

- (TR) Turkey Feb Manufacturing PMI: 50.1 v 50.1 prior (2nd straight expansion).

- (SE) Sweden Feb PMI Manufacturing: 47.0 v 47.2e.

- (HU) Hungary Jan PPI M/M: +0.8% v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 35.0% v 34.9% prior.

- (TH) Thailand Feb Business Sentiment Index: 50.6 v 49.8 prior.

- (HU) Hungary Feb Manufacturing PMI: 56.5 v 53.3e (5th straight expansion).

- (PL) Poland Feb Manufacturing PMI: 48.5 v 48.0e (10th straight contraction.

- (TW) Taiwan Jan Leading Monitoring Indicator: 11 v 12 prior.

- (ES) Spain Feb Manufacturing PMI: 50.7 v 49.0e (1st expansion in 8 months).

- (CH) Swiss Feb PMI Manufacturing: 48.9 v 50.3e (moves back into contraction).

- (CZ) Czech Republic Feb Manufacturing PMI: 44.3 v 45.0e (9th straight contraction).

- (IT) Italy Feb Manufacturing PMI: 52.0 v 51.0e (2nd month of expansion).

- (NG) Nigeria Feb PMI Manufacturing: 44.7 v 53.5 prior.

- (FR) France Feb Final Manufacturing PMI: 47.4 v 47.9 prelim (confirmed move back into contraction).

- (DE) Germany Feb Final Manufacturing PMI: 46.3 v 46.5 prelim (confirmed 8th straight contraction).

- (DE) Germany Feb Net Unemployment Change: +2.0K v -10.0Ke; Unemployment Claims Rate: 5.5% v 5.5%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Feb Final Manufacturing PMI: 48.5 v 48.5 prelim (confirmed 8th straight contraction).

- (GR) Greece Feb Manufacturing PMI: 51.7 v 49.2 prior (1st expansion in 8 months).

- (NO) Norway Feb PMI Manufacturing: 47.5 v 49.6 prior (2nd straight contraction).

- (ZA) South Africa Feb Manufacturing PMI: 48.8 v 53.0 prior (1st contraction in 5 months).

- (DE) Germany Feb CPI Hesse M/M: 0.6% v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 8.3% v 8.5% prior.

- (DE) Germany Feb CPI Bavaria M/M: 0.8% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 8.8% v 8.8% prior.

- (DE) Germany Feb CPI Brandenburg M/M: 0.8% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 8.7% v 8.7% prior.

- (DE) Germany Feb CPI Baden Wuerttemberg M/M: 0.8% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 8.7% v 8.5% prior.

- (UK) Feb Final PMI Manufacturing: 49.3 v 49.2 (confirms the 7th straight contraction).

- (UK) Jan Net Consumer Credit: £1.6B v £0.8Be; Net Lending: £2.5B v £2.9Be.

- (UK) Jan Mortgage Approvals: 39.6K v 38.5e.

- (UK) Jan M4 Money Supply M/M: +1.3 v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: 2.7 v 1.6% prior; M4 (ex-IOFCs) 3-Month Annualized: -3.1 v -10.8% prior.

- (DE) Germany Feb CPI Saxony M/M: 0.8%t v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 9.2% v 9.2% prior.

- (IT) Italy 2022 Annual GDP Y/Y:3.7% v 7.0% prior; Budget Deficit to GDP: No est v 7.2% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Feb PMI Survey: 44.1 v 54.4 prior.

- (CY) Cyprus Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 1.1% v 1.1% prelim; Y/Y: 4.6% v 4.6% prelim.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR390B vs. INR390B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (NO) Norwaysold total NOK3.0B in 2032 and 2042 Bonds.

- (UK) DMO soldl £2.5B in 3.75% Jan 2038 Gilts; Avg Yield: 4.1420% v 4.0756% syndicated; bid-to-cover: 2.41x.

Looking ahead

- (ZA) South Africa Feb Naamsa Vehicle Sales Y/Y: No est v 4.8% prior.

- (RO) Romania Feb International Reserves: No est v $56.1B prior.

- (IT) Italy Feb Budget Balance: No est v -€7.0B prior.

- (US) Feb Wards Total Vehicle Sales: No est v 15.74M prior.

- (UR) Ukraine Jan Current Account Balance: No est v $0.2B prior.

- (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) buyback operation.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €1.5B in 1.0% May 2038 bond.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €1.0B in 4.25% July 2039 Bunds.

- 06:00 (IR) Ireland Feb Unemployment Rate: No est v 4.4% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Jan Industrial Production M/M: No est v 4.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 2.5% prior.

- 06:00 (EU) EU Commission to sell combined €2.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 06:00 (RU) Russia OFZ Bond auction.

- 06:30 (CL) Chile Jan Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: No est v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: -0.5%e v -1.0% prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Feb 24th: No est v -13.3% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (DE) Germany Feb Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.5%e v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 8.5%e v 8.7% prior.

- 08:00 (DE) Germany Feb Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.7%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 9.0%e v 9.2% prior.

- 08:00 (CZ) Czech Feb Budget Balance (CZK): No est v -6.8B prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Feb Manufacturing PMI: No est v 47.5 prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 09:30 (CA) Canada Feb Manufacturing PMI: No est v 51.0 prior.

- 09:45 (US) Feb Final S&P/Markit Manufacturing PMI: 47.8e v 47.8 prelim.

- 10:00 (US) Feb ISM Manufacturing: 48.0e v 47.4 prior; Prices Paid: 45.0e v 44.5 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Jan Construction Spending M/M: +0.2%e v -0.4% prior.

- 10:00 (MX) Mexico Jan Total Remittances: No est v $5.36B prior.

- 10:00 (CO) Colombia Feb PMI Manufacturing: No est v 48.5 prior.

- 10:00 (PE) Peru Feb CPI Y/Y: 8.8%e v 8.7% prior (MoM released earlier).

- 10:00 (IT) ECB’s Visco (Italy).

- 10:30 (MX) Mexico Feb Manufacturing PMI: No est v 48.9 prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Jan Unemployment Rate: 3.9%e v 3.7% prior; Dec Real Wages Y/Y: -3.0%e v +0.3% prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Jan Real Retail Sales Y/Y: -10.7%e v -10.5% prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 2 Year Bonds.

- 12:00 (IT) Italy Feb New Car Registrations Y/Y: No est v 19.0% prior.

- 13:00 (BR) Brazil Feb Trade Balance: $2.6Be v $2.7B prior; Exports: $20.7Be v $23.1B prior; Imports: $17.8Be v $20.4B prior.

- 13:00 (MX) Mexico Feb IMEF Manufacturing Index: No est v 50 prior; Non-Manufacturing Index: No est v 52.2 prior.

- 13:30 (MX) Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) Inflation Report.

- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q4 Terms of Trade Index Q/Q: No est v -3.4% prior.

- 18:00 (KR) South Korea Jan Industrial Production M/M: No est v -2.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v -7.3% prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Q4 Capital Spending (Capex) Y/Y: No est v 9.8% prior; Capital Spending Ex-Software Y/Y: No est v 8.0% prior.

- 18:50 (JP) Japan Feb Monetary Base End of period: No est v ¥651.9T prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Jan Building Approvals M/M: No est v 18.5% prior.

- 19:30 (KR) South Korea Feb PMI Manufacturing: No est v 48.5 prior.

- 22:35 (JP) Japan to sell 10-Year JGB Bonds.