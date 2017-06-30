Bond market fears overdone: Watch out for upside break in the AUD/USD

Government bond yields took a hit this week as major central banks, especially the European ones – ECB and BoE – talked about rising inflation and potential policy tightening. Though the comments were far from being hawkish, the bond yields spiked, pushing the respective currencies higher against the US dollar.

Markets addicted to cheap money take anything less than dovish as hawkish. For example, Draghi merely said “deflationary forces” have been replaced by reflationary ones. The ECB is unlikely to raise rates before the second half of 2018. Nevertheless, German bond yields and the common currency spiked on speculation that policy tightening could begin sooner than expected.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen noted asset valuations look rich and reiterated that the US could withstand higher interest rates. The Bank of England (BoE) and Bank of Canada (Boc) signaled a retreat from stimulus measures as well.

Bond market – It’s not a rout

This looks like a coordinated effort by the central banks to prepare markets for a tighter monetary policy. The bond suffered losses, but it is too early to call it a rout or a crash. One may call it a mere unwinding of the yield curve flatteners (sell short duration bonds and buy long duration bonds). For example – The US treasury yield curve steepened from the flattest level since 2007.

The flatteners must have been initiated in the previous two weeks when the oil sell-off boosted fears of disinflation.

The technical correction in the oil seen during the week gone by only added to the bearish pressure around the long duration bonds.

Furthermore, major bond yields are still below their yearly highs.

Bond yields Current rate (weekly performance) Yearly high Majors performance (weekly) US 10-year yield 2.284% (+13 bps) 2.629% Dollar Index -1.57% German 10-year yield 0.46% (+22 bps) 0.51% EUR/USD +2.00% UK 10-year yield 1.26% (+29 bps) 1.53% GBP/USD +2.00% Australia 10-year yield 2.614% (+22 bps) 2.84% AUD/USD +1.61% Canada 10-year yield 1.74% (+27 bps) 1.876% USD/CAD -2.3%

Note – Oil has rallied 5%.

The above data clearly shows, the spike in the yields was due to oil rally (5%) and hawkish comments from the central banks.

Fed is still the most hawkish central bank

Fed has already hiked rates four times since December 2015 and looks set to hike rates by another 25 bps this year. Speculation is gathering pace that it would stop reinvesting the proceeds of the bond holdings in September. That would mark the beginning of the balance sheet reduction process.

On the other hand, ECB rate hike is still a distant dream. A minor taper might come through this year. The BoE is stuck between high inflation + political uncertainty and weak consumer spending.

Even if we assume, the ECB and BoE hike rates, still the interest rate differential remains in favor of the USD. Going by this logic, the drop in the USD could be an opportunity for bulls to initiate fresh longs.

BoC rate hike likely

The Canadian dollar is the top gainer this week as the Bank of Canada (BoC) is more likely to be the one to hike rates before the ECB/BoE/RBA. The data released today showed the GDP in April grew 0.2 percent from the previous month. The BoC is seen raising rates in Jan 2018. Markets fear it could happen this year following hawkish comments from two top policymakers earlier this month.

Thus, the rally in the Canadian dollar could be extended further. The CAD could do well, especially against the British Pound, given the BoE is stuck between the rock and a hard place.

Watch out for a bullish break in the AUD/USD

Monthly chart

From April 2016, the area above 0.77 handle has proved to be a tough nut to crack. Going by the chart, the bullish break could happen this time, given the nice higher bottom formation.

Also note, RBA is the only major central bank, which is yet to signal a hawkish tilt. RBA could join the part on Tuesday.

To conclude-

Bond market sell-off isn’t a rout… markets may have run ahead of themselves

GBP strength looks overdone

CAD could put on a great show against the Pound and the Euro

The AUD is on the verge of a breakout

