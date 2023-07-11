Share:

Outlook: This week centers on tomorrow, when we get the US CPI and the Fed Beige Book, and the Bank of Canada delivers a verdict, with current expectations running to another hike after a pause.

As noted before, CPI is expected to dip to 3.1% and the core to dip to 5%, the lowest since Nov 2021. A fun tidbit for the next CPI report after this one—Amazon Prime Days start today, with bigger than usual discounts on things you really don’t need and copied elsewhere with special sales at Walmart, Target, Best Buy and others. Amazon includes travel this time, which will be interesting. These sales could have a significant effect on inflation—and more sales are expected in the fall.

Sentiment has turned to a belief that inflation is licked, as demonstrated by falling yields and the rising equity markets. This is accompanied by what Reuters names “a sense that policy tightening [is] in the last lap.” It didn’t help that it takes selective attention to various Fed officials to get to that sentiment, namely Atlanta Fed Bostic (inflation could return to target without raising rates further) and San Francisco Fed Daly (the Fed is near the last part of its cycle). Ignored were Williams and others, even capital adequacy Barr, saying the Fed is nowhere near the end.

Bolstering the unwarranted optimism: used car prices fell 4.2% m/m and 10.2% y/y. Bloomberg reports “The price drop in June was the biggest ever for the month and among the largest in the history of the used-car price index compiled by Manheim, a vehicle auction service. It was the sharpest decline since April 2020, when Manheim’s Used-Vehicle Value Index plunged 11.4%.” Remember that used car prices had been a big contributor to inflation. This is after the fake “rent” decline, another big contributor.

In addition, the New York Fed “Survey of Consumer Expectations” for June finds inflation expectations down to 3.8% from 4.1% in May, the lowest since April 2021 and down 300 points from a year ago. “The inflation outlook at longer horizons, however, was mixed, with the projected level three years ahead holding steady at 3% but rising to 3% five years out from May's 2.7% reading.” The survey also finds people expect their home prices to keep rising (by 2.9% vs. 2.5% in May).

There are also studies showing a drop in consumer credit and a rise (or not) in various delinquencies, which we do not find probative.

Forecast: As we saw on Friday, the dollar crashed on the idea that the Fed hikes have already cooled the economy enough and the Fed can relent after the July hike, which will be the last. This is almost certainly not correct but here we go again—a few remarks from two regional Fed presidents and bingo! The Fed is nearly done, get out the cake and punchbowl. As long as this sentiment lasts, the dollar is toast, even if the relatively better economy “should” offer support. And there is one more worry—see the chart below on the history of Fed rate hikes. It’s pretty scary. The question is whether it scares Mr. Powell, too.

Tidbit: Pres Biden met with King Charles and they reviewed the Guard, boiling away in their bearskin hats. Biden looked far taller than the king, even though he’s only 2 inches taller. The king is only 5’10”. Who knew?

Tidbit: Reminder—don’t forget that core PCE inflation is still sticky. Last week it came in at 4.62%, lower than the month before, but it was 4.88% the year before. For perspective, see the one-year core PCE vs. the 5-year. Still think the Fed will relent? We are going to keep these charts up for the sake of context. Remember them the next time the dollar droops.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!