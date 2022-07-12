Asia Market Update: Equities are generally lower after the losses on Wall St.; CN markets extend declines amid COVID concerns; BOK and RBNZ expected to each hike by 50bps on Wed.

General trend

- EUR/USD remains just above parity.

- UST yields extended declines.

- NZ yields trade slightly lower ahead of the RBNZ decision.

- Australia reported weaker confidence data.

- HK TECH index extended drop, Alibaba and Tencent remain weaker.

- Chinese EV firms also continue to trade lower; BYD said Berkshire Hathaway did not adjust stake.

- Japanese equities have remained lower after prior outperformance.

- US equity FUTs extend declines.

- China Jun Trade Balance due on Wed; PBOC to also hold briefing on H1 financial stats [7 GMT].

- Upcoming US/Japan talks in focus.

- PepsiCo expected to report during the NY morning.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.

- (AU) Australia Jun NAB Business Confidence: 1 v 6 prior; Business Conditions: 13 v 15 prior.

- (AU) Australia Jun CBA Household Spending M/M: 0.9% v 3.0% prior; Y/Y: 11.9% v 8.1% prior.

- SPK.NZ Ontario Teachers' pension fund board to acquire 70% stake in its TowerCo business for NZ$900M.

- (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence W/W: -2.5% v -1.2% prior.

- (AU) Australia Jul Westpac Consumer Confidence: 83.8 v 86.4 prior; M/M: -3.0% v -4.5% prior.

- LNK.AU Dye & Durham said to be considering walking away from deal - press.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.4%.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Rapid yen weakening seen recently; Reiterates existing reserve funds should be used first.

- (JP) Japan Jun PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.7% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 9.2% v 8.9%e.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Need to pay attention to downside risks to the economy, sufficient attention needed for inflation's downside risk on purchasing power and sentiment.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.5T v ¥2.5T indicated in 0.005% 5-year JGBs; Avg Yield: 0.039% v 0.083% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.92x v 3.17x prior.

- (JP) Japan Trade Min Hagiuda: Govt to ask US and Australia to boost production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) during a meeting this week - Japan press.

- (JP) BOJ Osaka branch manager: Rapid, short-term moves in FX market, as seen recently, are undesirable (after the close yesterday).

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) quarterly Regional Economic Report (Sakura): Upgrades assessment for 7 or 9 regions; Maintains 2 assessment (yesterday).

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.4%.

- 005380.KR Union leader: To build first fully dedicated EV factory in South Korea, targeting production for 2025 (1st new plant in 29 years).

- (KR) South Korea to provide work worth KRW130B to the nuclear energy sector this year - Korean press.

- (KR) South Korea Jun Bank Lending to Households (KRW): 1,060.8T v 1,060.6T prior (3rd straight increase).

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -1.0%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.2%.

- (CN) Shanghai reports 59 new covid cases for July 11th; includes 3 cases located outside of quarantined areas.

- 600519.CN Said to achieve half of 2022 targets in H1 - Chinese press.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7287 v 6.6960 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY3.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sells 1-month MOF Deposits at 3.05% v 3.41% in Mar.

- (CN) China H1 air passenger volume 118M trips, -51.9% y/y - CAAC.

- 1211.HK Block of 225.2M shares (20.49% stake) transferred to Citi from undisclosed seller who is thought to be a Berkshire Hathaway unit.

- 1211.HK Follow Up: Says Buffett did not adjust stake.

China yesterday after the close:

- (CN) China Jun new yuan loans (CNY): 2.81T V 2.40TE.

- (CN) China Jun M2 money supply Y/Y: 11.4% V 11.1% prior (highest since Nov 2016).

- (CN) China Jun aggregate financing (CNY): 5.170T V 2.790T prior.

- (CN) China June Wholesale vehicle sales at 2.5M +23.8% y/y, +34.4% m/m (first increase in four months); Expects 2022 China passenger car sales at 23M +7% y/y – CAAM.

- (HK) Hong Kong Health Sec Lo Chung-mau: No plans to lock down city; All people under home quarantine will have to wear electronic bracelets for tracing starting from Friday, July 15th.

- (CN) China Insurance and Banking Regulator (CBIRC): China to boost financial support for manufacturers.

Other

- (TW) Japan Foreign Min Hayashi: Taiwan VP to visit for former PM Abe funeral, no change to policy on Taiwan ties being unofficial.

North America

- MSFT Have cut less than 1% of its global workforce - press.

- (US) Commerce Sec Raimondo: Pres Biden decision on China tariffs are coming 'very soon'.

- (US) Treasury: Blocking all oil from Russia [without exemptions] could see oil climb to $140/bbl, seeking to cap limit Russia Rev and prevent a spike.

Europe

- (UK) Jun BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: -1.3% v -1.5% prior.

- (RU) Russia Finance Ministry says it supports Gazprom proposal to sell LNG for Rubles - Russia Media.

- (UK) New PM will be announced Sept 5th - press.

Levels as of 01:00ET

- Hang Seng -1.4%; Shanghai Composite -1.0%; Kospi -1.4%; Nikkei225 -2.0%; ASX 200 +0.1%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.6%; Nasdaq100 -0.7%, Dax -0.8%; FTSE100 -0.7%.

- EUR 1.0055-1.0006; JPY 137.46-137.04; AUD 0.6746-0.6716; NZD 0.6128-0.6104.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.3% at $1,727/oz; Crude Oil -1.7% at $102.31/brl; Copper -0.6% at $3.40/lb.