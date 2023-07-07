Share:

In regards to Intervention and comments from BOJ officials, the BOJ interpreted and became serious on July 4th and has held intervention in deep regards. Prior to July 4th, Japanese interest rate markets failed to consider a thought or deliberation to intervention. To Japanese interest rate markets, intervention wasn't happening.

On July 4th, Finance Minister Suzuki confirmed talks with BIg Sis Yellen to speak about FX. Big Sis spooked Japanese Interest rate markets as the largest one day move was seen on July 4. To insult the Japanese further, Big Sis is responsible for the biggest 3 day move in interest rates not seen since the last intervention in 2022.

The question to interest rate differentials between 2 nations is meaningless and the Japanese showed us why.

Is Big Sis Yellen really in Japan to talk about FX intervention for the BOJ. The BOJ more than any central bank on the planet is quite experienced at intervention or is Yellen in plans for a larger FX and market issue.

How about Central bank coordinated FX action, devaluation and a complete re price to FX currency prices. How about coordinated FX action to favor Bric Nations such as Brazil, Russia, India and China. Big Sis Yellen is by far the most dangerous globalist ever to hold the highest Financial offices. Any issue Big Sis completes won't favor markets nor the nation she claims to represent.

Markets are trading in the 51st year of the 1972 free float and 3rd quadrant of 4 that began in 1994 to mark historic 50 year periods. Since 1694 and BOE creation, 3rd periods are correction phases from 2nd period market crashes. Big Sis has every right to succeed in 3rd quadrants to accomplish whatever devious plans are in progress.

The problem is level of DXY rather than USD/JPY exchange rates. USD/JPY simply followed DXY in normal trade. If any currency deserves intervention, its DXY.

The BOJ will resist Big Sis if Japan trade is affected particularly if the Yen Basis holds positive on the June 20 release date.

USD/JPY dropped from 144.69 on July 4 to 142.87 lows or 182 pips. USD/JPY sits oversold and only a break at 140.19 experiences a larger move lower.

GBP/JPY remains trading from 181.07 to 184.14. The line up as follows: 179.57, 181.07, 184.14, 187.24. GBP/JPY trades in 300 pip ranges above 181.07. GBP/JPY also trades oversold and big break for a larger move is located at 175.88.

EUR/JPY also trades oversold and big break for a larger move is found at 152.00's. Best trades for the current environment in order: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY and lastly, CAD/JPY.