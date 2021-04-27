Global commodity prices are soaring. Industrial metals such as Copper are at decade highs on a strong recovery in demand and on expectations of an infrastructure stimulus in the US. Agri commodities such as corn are also at 8-year highs. US nominal yields and inflation breakevens have moved higher overnight. US March Durable goods data and Factory orders indicated a revival in factory activity from the slowdown in February on account of harsh winter and part shortages. The focus will be on the FOMC meeting tomorrow. The US Fed is expected to keep rates, asset purchases, and tone of policy statement unchanged despite good data seen in March. S&P500 hit yet another record high in trade yesterday. Sentiment in Asia is however a bit downbeat.
Yesterday was a positive day for INR assets. Stocks, bonds, and Rupee all gained in trade yesterday. 14100-14200 continues to remain an extremely strong support zone for Nifty. The premium in terms of valuation enjoyed by Indian equities over EM peers has come off.
Rates and Bond yields were steady yesterday. Stable crude prices, steady US yields, and tapering of supply have kept bonds supported. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended the session a little changed at 6.04%.
Month exporter selling could cap upside in USD/INR. 74.70 held well in trade yesterday. Near month forwards continued to move higher. We may see the paying in forwards continue. The forward curve up to 1y is currently inverted.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 75.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 74.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.50 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
