Upon Libor elimination, central banks re arranged the Libor rate to match current interest rates within the nation's system. The new rates are termed risk free rates and its the difference between a collaterall and uncollateralized interest rate. The collateral rate signified a rate where a borrow and lend transaction occurred. The uncollateralized rate floats freely. But both are determined market rates.

The BOJ introduced Tona in March 23 as the new risk free overnight rate as 30, 90 and 180 day rates. The TONA acronym is the Tokyo Overnight Average Rate. The rate is released at 10:00 am Japan and 8 Pm EST. The times represent the first Fix for USD/JPY and all associated exchange rates particularly most vital JPY/USD.

The Tona chart from global-rates represents last month trade activity. As a side bar, the guy at global rates is a good man and rates are reliable yet in the arrears. Today's rates are obtained by going through the BOJ. Key word is through.

Sadly the BOJ will eliminate Euroyen rates by end 2024. The Euroyen rate was the historic offshore rate for banks outside Japan and it was a great interest rate to factor JPY since 1998 inception.

Most vital point of note is YCC bands are unaffected by Tona and BOJ interest rates.

The BOJ then releases the next set of interest rates at 5:00 pm Japan, 4: 00 am EST and 9: am London to represent the next USD/JPY Fix. All rates to include Tona are most vital to trade USD/JPY and JPY cross pairs.

Today's Tona and past 5 days is listed on my site.

BOJ interest rates are factored by volume and the chart below from 2016 to 2023.

Then Call rates as Average, highs and lows 2016 to 2023.

Today's Tona factors as 0.95543 Vs Call rates 0.930. USD/JPY current 142.63 Vs JPY/USD 0.0070111. BOJ numbers and ranges are extremely small but implications for exchange rate trading is enormous.