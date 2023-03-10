This is the last meeting for Governor Kuroda and he will be wanting to hand-over a steady ship. The economy is only just starting to achieve a sustainable path and the BoJ can be patient on inflation. We also have a look at the US as Data deteriorates and the Fed ponders a move to 50 basis point hikes to fight sticky inflation. Are we in a bear market?
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY consolidates BoJ's status quo-led gains around 136.50
USD/JPY is holding gains near 136.50, as traders digest the BoJ's no changes to its monetary policy settings and yIeld policy on Friday. Governor Kuroda's last policy review stirred markets and helped stage a solid rebound in the pair. Kuroda's presser and US NFP are next on tap.
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6550 on renewed USD demand
AUD/USD has come under fresh selling pressure, heading toward 0.6550 in Asia this Friday. The BoJ's inaction-led USD/JPY rally ramped up demand for the US Dollar across the board. All eyes now remain on the US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Gold to retest 100 DMA support on strong US Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
Gold price is consolidating the previous rebound near the $1,830 level in Friday trading, thus far. Gold bulls are taking a breather, as they turn cautious ahead of the all-important United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data release.
Bitcoin crashes to $20,300 amid Biden budget, Silvergate bank collapse and macroeconomic concerns
Bitcoin price, after sustaining nearly two weeks of bearishness, broke down on Thursday night as the biggest cryptocurrency in the world fell to a two-month low. The increasing fear regarding the future momentum of crypto has further ameliorated the panic selling resulting in a drawdown in price.
US February Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 31 NFP prints.