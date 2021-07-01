Asia Market Update: Asia trades mostly lower after mixed US session; BOJ Tankan survey generally below ests, China PMI data also misses.
General trend
- Asian equity markets have moved generally lower during the session amid the start of the new quarter.
- Chipmakers trade mixed following results/guidance from Micron.
- Nikkei has erased the opening gain [Decliners include Topix Marine Transportation, Electric Appliances, and Information & Communication indices].
- Shanghai Composite moved modestly lower during the morning session [Industrial, Consumer Discretionary and IT indices decline; Financials, Property and Consumer Staples rise].
- S&P ASX 200 has moved lower after the flat open [Decliners include Consumer and Financial indices].
- Hang Seng is closed for holiday.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia Jun Final PMI Manufacturing: 58.6 v 58.4 prelim.
- (AU) Australia Jun AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index: 63.2 v 61.8 prior (record high).
- (AU) Australia May Final Trade Balance (A$): 9.7B v 10.0Be.
- (AU) Australia Jun CoreLogic House Prices M/M: 1.9% v 2.3% prior.
- (AU) Australia May Job Vacancies: 23.4% v 14.1% prior.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Excess cash at exchange settlement (ES) accounts at A$316.5B v A$307.6B prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand May Building Permits M/M: -2.8% v +4.8% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$500M v NZ$500M indicated in 2024, 2029, and 2037 nominal bonds.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng closed for holiday, Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.
- *(CN) CHINA JUN CAIXIN PMI MANUFACTURING: 51.3 V 51.9E (14TH MONTH OF EXPANSION) [3 MONTH LOW].
- (CN) China PBOC: to encourage more agricultural products futures.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF): To increase oversight of special local Govt bonds.
- (CN) China President Xi: China has built a moderately prosperous society; Reform and opening up was critical step for China - Comments at Communist Party Centenary (100-year anniversary).
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY30B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net drain CNY20B v Net inject CNY20B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.4709 v 6.4601 prior.
- (HK) Macau Jun Casino Rev (MOP): 6.5B v 10.4B prior; Y/Y: 812.5% v 492.2% prior.
Japan
- Nikkei225 opened +0.1%.
- *(JP) JAPAN Q2 TANKAN LARGE MANUFACTURING INDEX: 14 V 16E; OUTLOOK SURVEY: 13 V 18E (4TH CONSECUTIVE IMPROVEMENT); Large All-industry Capex: 9.6% v 7.2%e.
- (JP) Japan Jun Final PMI Manufacturing: 52.4 v 51.5 prelim (Confirms 5th straight expansion).
- (JP) BOJ Nakagawa (new board member): Must be mindful of downside risks on economy and prices [comments from Jun 30th].
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Kato: Not considering extra budget or economic measures for now; to judge whether to compile additional stimulus package with eye on economic outlook and people's livelihoods; Coronavirus vaccine certificates to be issued in July.
- (JP) Japan Average Land Prices -0.5% y/y as of Jan 1st (first decrease in 6-years) - Tax Agency.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.6T v ¥2.6T indicated in 0.1% 10-year JGBs; avg yield 0.0580% v 0.0780% prior; bid to cover: 3.54x v 2.94x prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened flat.
- (KR) South Korea Jun PMI Manufacturing: 53.9 v 53.7 prior (9th straight expansion).
- (KR) South Korea May Trade Balance: $4.4B v $4.9Be.
- (KR) South Korea formally proposes KRW33T extra budget (as speculated) - Press.
Other Asia
- (IN) India Jun PMI Manufacturing: 48.1 v 50.8 prior (1st contraction in 11 months).
- (MY) Malaysia Jun PMI Manufacturing: 39.9 v 51.3 prior (1st contraction in 3 months, weakest since Apr 2020).
- (TW) Taiwan Jun PMI Manufacturing: 57.6 v 62.0 prior (lowest since Nov 2020, 12th straight expansion).
- (VN) Vietnam Jun PMI Manufacturing: 44.1 v 53.1 prior (1st contraction in 7 months).
North America
- *(US) JUN CHICAGO PURCHASE MANAGERS INDEX: 66.1 V 70.0E.
- Reportedly financial services sector will be exempted from new global tax rules for multinationals - FT.
Europe
- (IE) Ireland Central Bank raises 2021 GDP growth forecast to 8.3% (prior 5.9%); Raises 2022 GDP growth forecast from 4.7% to 5.4% - Quarterly Report.
- (IE) Ireland Jun PMI Manufacturing: 64.0 v 64.1 prior.
- (TR) Turkey Central Bank (CBRT) raises FX reserve Requirement ratios by 200bps.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.4%, ASX 200 -0.5% , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite +0.2% ; Kospi -0.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.1860-1.1846 ; JPY 111.16-111.02 ; AUD 0.7503-0.7484 ;NZD 0.6998-0.6977.
- Gold +0.2% at $1,775/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $73.61/brl; Copper -0.6% at $4.2645/lb.
