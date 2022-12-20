The Bank of Japan (BOJ) expanded the tolerable band for 10-year JGB yields to ±0.5% from ±0.25%. It will also conduct fixed-rate operations at 0.5% every business day when it had previously conducted them at 0.25%. The BOJ said it had decided to widen the tolerable band to enhance the sustainability of monetary easing amid a decline in market functioning in the bond market.
Investors are viewing this as a significant surprise ( USDJPY is down four prominent figures), as most had expected any widening of the tolerable band to be made under the new BOJ leadership in the spring of next year.
From a risk perspective best not to underestimate the lingering impact this could have on broader sentiment because tighter BoJ policy would remove one of the last low-interest rate safe harbours that have helped to keep borrowing costs at low levels. The bond market impact hasn't been confined there either, with Australian 10yr yields up +19.5bps and those on US 10yr Treasuries up +8.1bps to 3.666%.
The rise in global yields suggests markets are now definitely putting thoughts of a dovish pivot later in 2023 on the back burner, with sovereign bond yields rising globally.
Against this backdrop, investors are trying to find the Central Bank's endgame, which is proving further bad news for equities, and with the BoJ raising the last low rate anchor, it's not helping to calm year-end stormy seas.
If you thought the FED and ECB were determined to deliver a lump of coal in everyone's stocks, BoJ Kuroda could be considered the grinch that stole Christmas.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling to extend gains beyond 0.6700
AUD/USD battles with the 0.6700 early Asia. The positive momentum of US equities underpinned the pair heading into Wednesday’s close, but volumes remain low as the winter holiday’s mood kicks in.
EUR/USD extends consolidative phase, hovers around 1.0620
The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a third consecutive day, stuck around the 1.0600 threshold. The US Dollar gained modestly on upbeat consumer confidence, while Wall Street also rallied with the news.
Gold holding at higher ground above $1,800
Optimistic market players maintain XAU/USD above the $1,800.00 threshold on Wednesday, with the bright metal trading near its recent multi-month high of $1,824.53.
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as share value declines by 98%
The Crypto market’s winter extended, resulting in many companies suffering unparalleled losses. Joining the list is one of the biggest Bitcoin mining companies Core Scientific, whose ruination impacted the hash rate of the largest cryptocurrency network.
Considering Japan had deflation for decades, a little inflation is not a bad thing
The big news yesterday was the Bank of Japan relenting a little and raising the cap on the 10-year by 25 bp while saying the curve control policy remains in place.