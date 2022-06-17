Notes/Observations

- Risk aversion takes a short break as sentiment continues to pivot around inflation and growth concerns.

- EU Finance Ministers meet (EcoFin) and trying to get an agreement on the elusive global minimum tax.

- BOJ defies speculation it would follow its global peers and move toward tightening; no plans to raise ceiling on 10-year yield range.

- In general, Asia closed mixed, with the Hang Seng outperforming at +1.2%. Europe begins in the green +0.75-1.75%. EU bond yields are lower and US futures point to the upside 0.5-1.0%. Elsewhere Elsewhere Gold +0.2%, BTC -3.5%, ETH -3.0%, DXY +0.7%, Brent +0.9%, WTI +1.0%.

- Red flag inflationary affects were flashing across the corporate world as major UK grocery chain Tesco sees signs of changing customer behavior, specifically in a reduction of pasta and bread sales. Showcasing a potential connection to the wheat and grain shortage. In China, Tesla increased the price of Model Y's by CNY19.0K, following their earlier announcement of increasing some models by $6K in the US.

- From the UK, London's Gatwick airport is cancelling hundreds of flights over staff shortages, representing an ongoing aviation issue of being unprepared for the post pandemic travel boom.

- Positive Covid indications out of Beijing as an official said that spreading risks have declined from the recent bar outbreak.

- In summary, no significant macro changes this morning to the high inflation and stunted growth environment, with trading focus on the BOJ and Yen movements.

Asia

- BOJ left leave Interest Rate on Excess Reserves (IOER) unchanged at -0.10% and maintained Yield Control (YCC) around 0.00%. Maintained to conduct fixed rate operation of 10-year JGBS at 0.25% every business day, unless it was very likely no bids would be submitted.

- Japan MOF reappointed Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs (country's top currency diplomat).

Europe

- ECB chief Lagarde told the Eurogroup ministers that ECB planned to put limit on bond spreads; Crisis tool would address irrational moves and would kick in if spreads go too far, too fast.

Energy

- Russia’s state-owned gas Gazprom halted deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany this week blaming missing turbine parts that were stuck in Canada due to sanctions.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +1.04% at 407.06, FTSE +0.67% at 7,092.42, DAX +0.98% at 13,166.63, CAC-40 +0.77% at 5,931.60, IBEX-35 +0.73% at 8,136.85, FTSE MIB +1.37% at 22,025.00, SMI +0.76% at 10,554.56, S&P 500 Futures +0.87%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally higher and advanced as the session progressed; sectors among those leading to the upside are real estate and consumer discretionary; lagging sectors include materials and energy; oil & gas subsector supported as Brent close to $120/bbl; M&C Saatchi no longer recommends Next Fifteen’s offer; reportedly AstraZeneca considering offer for Mereo BioPharma; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Nokian Renkaat [TYRES.FI] +8% (raises outlook).

- Consumer staples: AB InBev [ABI.BE] +1% (CFO interview), Tesco [TSCO.UK] -0.5% (sales; comments on consumer behavior).

- Healthcare: Addex Therapeutics [ADXN.CH] -18% (terminates study).

- Technology: Future plc [FUTR.UK] +5% (trading update), M&C Saatchi [SAA.UK] -3% (does not recommend offer).

Speakers

- ECB’s Knot (Netherlands, hawk) stated that if inflation worsened then several 50 bps hikes were possible.

- France Fin Min Le Maire stated ahead of the EcoFin meeting that high inflation was the biggest short-term challenge. Still aimed for an agreement on minimum tax during EU presidency.

- Hungary Chief of Staff Gulyas stated that Hungary to oppose global minimum tax at EU finance minister meeting.

- Russia Dep Energy Min Sorokin: Russia might delay launch of new LNG projects by 1-2 years. Believed it could take 15-20 of global LNG market.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda post rate decision press conference stated that it would stick with its YCC until inflation target was achieved; would not hesitate to ease further if needed.

- Thailand Finance Ministry said to consider cutting GDP growth forecast citing oil prices and inflation.

- India Central Bank (RBI) Gov Das reiterated stance that priority was addressing inflation; actions calibrated to bring CPI back to target.

- India chief economic adviser Nageswaran: Important to ensure macro stability rather than growth.

- China Politburo said to reiterate its stance to urge the prevention of financial risks, boosting reforms.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD tried to regain some composures after some post-Fed decision weakness and softer US economic data.

- GBP/USD hovering around the 1.23 level after the initial disappointment of a 25bps BOE rate hike on Thursday. Dealers later concluded that BOE would continue to lift rates and could hike further yesterday in a marginally more convincing manner.

- EUR/USD drifted away from its Asian session highs of 1.0560 to re-approach the 1.0500 area. Dealers noted that ECB to remain vague on fragmentation criteria and specific yield spread levels that justify interventions.

- JPY currency was weaker after BOJ Gov Kuroda stress it had no plan to raise ceiling on 10-year yield range. BOJ continued to defy an intensifying global wave of central bank tightening from higher inflation pressures. USDJPY around 134.35 by mid-session.

Economic data

- (AT) Austria May Final CPI M/M: 0.8% v 1.1% prelim; Y/Y: 7.7% v 8.0% prelim.

- (TR) Turkey Central Bank TCMB June Inflation Expectation Survey: Next 12 Months: 37.9 v 33.3% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 55.2K v 51.5K tons prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e June 10th (RUB): 14.29T v 14.16T prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong May Unemployment Rate: 5.1% v 5.0%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone May Final CPI Y/Y: 8.1% v 8.1% advance (record high); CPI Core Y/Y: 3.8% v 3.8% advance; CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.8% advance.

- (IT) Italy Apr Total Trade Balance: -€3.7B v -€0.1B prior; Trade Balance EU: -€1.0B v +€0.4B prior.

- (CY) Cyprus May CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.6% v 3.1% prior; Y/Y: 8.8% v 8.6% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR320B vs. INR320B indicated in 2027, 2034, 2036 and 2051 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (ES) ECB’s De Guindos (Spain).

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2033, 2038 and 2050 Bonds.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal May PPI M/M: No est v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 24.6% prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £2.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.0B and £1.0B respectively).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Jun 10th: No est v $601.1B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland May CPI Core M/M: 1.1%e v 1.3% prior; Y/Y: 8.5%e v 7.7% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada May Teranet House Price Index M/M: No est v 2.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 18.8% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Apr Int'l Securities Transactions (CAD): No est v 46.9B prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada May Industrial Product Price M/M: 0.1%e v 0.8% prior; Raw Materials Price Index M/M: No est v -2.0% prior.

- 08:45 (US) Fed Chair Powell.

- 09:15 (US) May Industrial Production M/M: 0.4%e v 1.1% prior; Capacity Utilization: 79.2%e v 79.0% prior; Manufacturing Production: 0.3%e v 0.8% prior.

- 10:00 (US) May Leading Index: -0.4%e v -0.3% prior.

- 10:30 (UK) BOE Pill (chief economist).

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Apr Trade Balance: -$0.4Be v -$1.5B prior; Total Imports: No est v $7.1B prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 12:00 (CO) Colombia Apr Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: 9.6%e v 7.6% prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Q1 Preliminary GDP (2nd reading) Y/Y: 3.5%e v 3.5% advance.

-13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.