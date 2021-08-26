Global developments
US July Durable goods data came in better than expected yesterday. Short-term Inflation expectations have risen causing US short-term real rates to drop further. This is weighing on the Dollar which is weaker across the board. Equities continue to do well with S&P500 and Nasdaq ending at new all-time highs. The focus will be on the much anticipated Jackson Hole symposium which kicks off today. Contours of the taper i.e. the quantum and timelines will be focused on in Fed Chair Powell's speech. We believe the taper if announced will be communicated in as dovish and non-disruptive a manner as possible. The risks from the event we believe are skewed in favor of Dollar weakness. US Q2 revised estimate and Jobless claims data are also due today.
Domestic developments
Equities
US equity indices ended 0.1-0.2% higher. Asian equities are trading soft with HangSeng Down 0.4% and Shanghai down 0.9%.
Bonds
5y OIS continued to drift lower to end at 5.14%. Money market rates also drifted lower with a 3m T-bill cut-off coming in at 3.29% owing to tremendous system liquidity surplus. The yield on the 10y benchmark bond ended 1bps lower at 6.24%
USD/INR
Fix-related buying saw USD/INR rose to 74.30 after opening around 74.17 yesterday. The upside momentum however fizzled out postfix with Rupee ending at 74.23. 3m ATMF implied vols continued to drift lower ending around 4.73%. Forwards are mostly unchanged with a 1y forward yield ending at 4.25%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.20 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
