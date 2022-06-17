Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets below 1.0500 as dollar gathers momentum
EUR/USD trades below 1.0500 ahead of the weekend, giving up most of its post-Fed gains. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Friday that they are "acutely focused" on returning inflation to 2% and the US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.7% on the day.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.2200 on Friday, erasing a large portion of the BOE-inspired rally. Following the two-day slump, the dollar continues to gather strength ahead of the weekend, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold retreats to $1,840, looks to post weekly losses
Gold has turned south amid recovering US Treasury bond yields in the second half of the day on Friday and retreated to the $1,840 area. On a weekly basis, XAU/USD remains on track to close in negative territory.
Analyst says Bitcoin price hasn’t hit bottom but it presents great buying opportunity
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Eric Thies to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!