Global developments
Bond yields continue to climb higher across the DM and EM space. US 2y yield has crossed the 1% mark and US 10y has breached 1.80%. German 10y bund yield is on the verge of flipping into positive territory (-0.02% currently). With the surge in nominal yields in the US, real yields are becoming less negative. However, the risk sentiment is continuing to hold up despite the uptick in real rates. We are in a phase where economic recovery is expected to be strong and corporate earnings higher. It seems the Omicron strain, though more infectious is less severe. There is a likelihood that global supply disruptions may ease considerably by H2 2022. US equity markets were shut yesterday for a holiday. The Dollar has strengthened against GBP and JPY. Euro is trading flat, continuing to hover around 1.1420. The dollar is underperforming against commodity currencies as commodities continue to do well. Brent is now close to recent highs at USD 88 per barrel.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty ended 0.3% higher at 18308 yesterday. Asian equities are trading in the green. Shanghai Composite is up over 1% while Hang Seng is up 0.5%.
Bonds and Rates
Sell off in domestic bonds continued, tracking higher yields elsewhere and higher crude prices. The yield on the old 10y climbed 5bps to 6.64%. 3y and 5y OIS climbed 7bps to end at 5.29% and 5.63%. We are likely to see domestic bonds remain under pressure today as well.
USD/INR
The Rupee weakened during the session yesterday to a low of 74.36 against the Dollar. Corporate Dollar buying resulted in a brisk up move. The Rupee however recovered to end the session at 74.24. The rupee may continue to remain under pressure on broad Dollar strength on higher US yields. The Yuan has strengthened despite diverging policies of the PBoC and the US Fed. USD/CNH is trading bow 6.35. 1y forward yield ended flat at 4.73%. 3m Atmf implied vols too ended flat at 4.55%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.80 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.80 - 73.90 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains and trades around 1.1350
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. Focus remains on mounting inflationary pressures and upcoming central banks’ announcements.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold: Bullish breakout exposes November monthly high at 1,877.15
Spot gold trades above $1,840 a troy ounce, at levels last seen in November 2021. The bright metal soared through the American session amid persistent concerns about inflation and volatile US government bond yields.
Shiba Inu price has a good chance to surge to $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further.
Yields everywhere are rising too far, too fast: Could we expect them to settle down?
Today we get housing starts and permits, but expectations are running low because of Omicron and bad weather. It’s not exactly an inspiring bit of data, anyway. In fact, the juicy data is from Canada, CPI today and retail sales on Friday. There is still chatter about a BoC hike next week.