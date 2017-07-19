BOJ Preview: Yen to remain a sitting duck
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate decision is due tomorrow at 02:00 GMT and will be followed by the release of its latest economic outlook report at 03:00 GMT. BOJ governor Kuroda will take centre stage at 06:30 GMT and shed more light on the monetary policy outlook.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to-
- Retain ‘QQE with yield curve control’ policy
- Keep rates unchanged - the interest rate on the excess reserves (IOER) at - 0.10% and the 10Y JGB yield target at zero percent
- Retain the "JPY80 trillion" language to describe the pace of increase in the balances of its JGB holdings
- To raise its growth forecasts on the back of strong export growth
- Acknowledge the slight improvement in the domestic demand, consumer confidence
- Revise inflation forecasts lower
Governor Kuroda will most likely-
- Reiterate commitment to meet the inflation target
- Downplay the need for upward revision of the yield curve control target
- Concede delay in hitting price goal
Two dissenters depart, Kuroda under fire… doors open for more stimulus?
Opponents of Kuroda’s radical stimulus - Kuichi and Sato - are set to exit BOJ following tomorrow’s meeting. Both had joined the board in 2012 to fight deflation. Furthermore, two advisors to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have publicly suggested that current BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda does not deserve a second term following the end of his current term in March.
This is because somehow Kuroda is still perceived as an underperformer… when it comes to easing. Given the overall situation (including low inflation), the doors appear open for one more round of Kuroda’s shock-and-awe monetary blasts.
The question is - will it work? The historical evidence shows nothing has put BOJ on the path to 2% inflation target. For example - The Tokyo inflation index, which follows the overall index closely, was dead flat year-on-year in June… despite the labour market running hotter with the jobs to applicants’ ratio setting a new record each month.
To conclude the long story short- there is little wiggle room available with the BOJ. If anything, the bank can only surprise with a dovish shock. As of now, the best option is to stand pat with yield curve control policy and ensure the Yen remains a sitting duck amid rising global rates environment.
Under the yield curve control policy - BOJ buys unlimited amount of bonds to keep the 10-year yield around zero. This means the JGB yields would underperform its global peers during the bouts of bond market sell-off, thus leading to a weaker Yen.
As the Reuters article says, “Unless Wall St falls sharply from recent record highs and the economy turns abruptly lower, the Fed should still taper in the fall and possibly hike rates again by year-end.” Thus, in the long-run the yield differential is likely to remain in favor of the USD. This goes well with the fact that we have an inverse head and shoulders pattern in progress as seen on the monthly chart below…
Technicals - Dips below 200-DMA could be short lived
Daily chart
- The 200-DMA has nicely bottomed out and is now sloping upwards the way it did before the spot began the big rally in November 2012.
- A nice rising bottom formation is in place on the weekly chart.
- The bigger picture remains bullish unless we see a sustained break below 110.00 levels. On the higher side, a break above the recent high of 114.49 would signal the rally from the April low of 108.13 has resumed.
- The spot could revisit and possibly break above 114.49 over the next week or so if the BOJ drops a dovish bomb tomorrow.
- If all goes as expected, the Dollar-Yen pair may dip to 110.93 in line with the bearish short-term technical picture as discussed here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.