BOJ Preview: Yen to remain a sitting duck

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate decision is due tomorrow at 02:00 GMT and will be followed by the release of its latest economic outlook report at 03:00 GMT. BOJ governor Kuroda will take centre stage at 06:30 GMT and shed more light on the monetary policy outlook.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to-

Retain ‘QQE with yield curve control’ policy

Keep rates unchanged - the interest rate on the excess reserves (IOER) at - 0.10% and the 10Y JGB yield target at zero percent

Retain the "JPY80 trillion" language to describe the pace of increase in the balances of its JGB holdings

To raise its growth forecasts on the back of strong export growth

Acknowledge the slight improvement in the domestic demand, consumer confidence

Revise inflation forecasts lower

Governor Kuroda will most likely-

Reiterate commitment to meet the inflation target

Downplay the need for upward revision of the yield curve control target

Concede delay in hitting price goal

Two dissenters depart, Kuroda under fire… doors open for more stimulus?

Opponents of Kuroda’s radical stimulus - Kuichi and Sato - are set to exit BOJ following tomorrow’s meeting. Both had joined the board in 2012 to fight deflation. Furthermore, two advisors to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have publicly suggested that current BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda does not deserve a second term following the end of his current term in March.

This is because somehow Kuroda is still perceived as an underperformer… when it comes to easing. Given the overall situation (including low inflation), the doors appear open for one more round of Kuroda’s shock-and-awe monetary blasts.

The question is - will it work? The historical evidence shows nothing has put BOJ on the path to 2% inflation target. For example - The Tokyo inflation index, which follows the overall index closely, was dead flat year-on-year in June… despite the labour market running hotter with the jobs to applicants’ ratio setting a new record each month.

To conclude the long story short- there is little wiggle room available with the BOJ. If anything, the bank can only surprise with a dovish shock. As of now, the best option is to stand pat with yield curve control policy and ensure the Yen remains a sitting duck amid rising global rates environment.

Under the yield curve control policy - BOJ buys unlimited amount of bonds to keep the 10-year yield around zero. This means the JGB yields would underperform its global peers during the bouts of bond market sell-off, thus leading to a weaker Yen.

As the Reuters article says, “Unless Wall St falls sharply from recent record highs and the economy turns abruptly lower, the Fed should still taper in the fall and possibly hike rates again by year-end.” Thus, in the long-run the yield differential is likely to remain in favor of the USD. This goes well with the fact that we have an inverse head and shoulders pattern in progress as seen on the monthly chart below…

Technicals - Dips below 200-DMA could be short lived

Daily chart