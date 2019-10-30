BOJ anticipated more stimulus coming but may not be the time yet.

US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision ahead of BOJ.

USD/JPY’s reaction more linked to Fed than to BOJ.

The Bank of Japan is scheduled to meet and decide on monetary policy this Thursday. The BOJ is determined to maintain its massive stimulus program in place, with scope to increase it.

After multiple years, however, the ultra-loose monetary policy has done little to push inflation higher. In fact, and according to policymakers latest forecast, inflation is expected to remain far below the 2.0% target for at least three more years.

Stagnated inflation

Latest data showed that September Japanese National inflation slowed to 0.2% on an annual basis, following a 0.3% advance in the previous month. Tokyo October CPI, in the meantime, rose by 0.5% when compared to a year earlier, also stagnated despite BOJ’s actions.

Therefore, speculation mounts that Kuroda & Co. will ramp up stimulus before the year-end, despite the risks it poses to the economy. Some analysts, believe the announcement will come with this meeting, although with the Federal Reserve in the way, the Japanese Central Bank may adopt a wait-and-see stance.

Another factor that may help policymakers to remain on-hold is the US-China trade relationship. Despite the latest back and forth, both economies seem ready to sign an initial agreement on a trade deal, therefore taking off some of the pressure on economic growth.

USD/JPY probable reaction

Much of what the USD/JPY pair will do will also depend on the US Federal Reserve, although the market would probably finish digesting Fed’s decision before BOJ. Anyway, if the BOJ announces additional stimulus, the JPY may weaken, with the length of the movement depending on how the Fed affected the pair. An on-hold stance, on the other hand, would likely see a limited reaction.

The dominant trend is bullish, which means that the market will tend to favor data that backs the technical case.