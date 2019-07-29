Japanese policymakers expected to maintain the status quo.

Tokyo inflation at 0.9% YoY in July hints soft National Inflation for the same month.

USD/JPY to rather hold on to familiar levels ahead of the more relevant Fed’s announcement.

The Bank of Japan will announce its latest monetary policy decision this Tuesday, but there’s no hype ahead of the event, as the BOJ has kept it steady ever since announcing the Yield Curve Control in September 2016. Over the last few meetings, policymakers have tempered their optimism, as inflation is foreseen below the 2.0% target for at least three more years.

The ultra-loose monetary policy in place has done little to push inflation above 1.0%, half the central bank’s target. The latest data on it showed that July’s Tokyo inflation held steady in the month at 0.9% YoY, slightly above the market’s expectation of 0.8%, which hints National inflation in the same period will remain well below the central bank’s objective.

Policymakers have little room to maneuver, as the risk of steepening easing is higher than the benefits it may bring to the economy. The fact that most major central banks are announcing different stimulus measures limits further Japanese policymakers capability of acting

In the June meeting, Governor Kuroda said that rates could be held at ultra-low levels even longer, amid US-China trade tensions affecting global demand. Concerns about the trade war lead by the US has weighed on economic growth worldwide, forcing central bankers to take fresh stimulus measures.

The central bank Governor will hold a press conference after the release, and will likely be focused on reviewing the latest adjustments to monetary policy while reiterating that rates will remain low.

The BOJ has largely been a non-event and seems it won't be different this time. Nevertheless, it is always advisable to be aware as it is a central bank announcement and therefore has the ability to trigger some broad movements on unexpected announcements.