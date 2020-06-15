- Governor Kuroda will likely focus on keeping the economy afloat throughout the crisis.
- The yield-curve control and rates are foreseen unchanged this month.
- USD/JPY is depending on sentiment, the BOJ will likely have no effect on the pair.
The Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, but as it happened with other central banks these days, the most likely scenario is a wait-and-see stance. After flooding the market with liquidity and reaffirming its stance of keeping the yield curve under control, Japanese policymakers will likely make no major changes. Also, and in line with abroad leaders, BOJ’s Governor Kuroda will likely focus his message on keeping the economy afloat through the ongoing coronavirus-related crisis.
The Bank of Japan has long ago installed the yield curve control, something that other central banks are now considering, among other tolls. Still, the central bank is relatively new in the US of other tools. On May 22 and within an extraordinary meeting, Japanese policymakers decided to create a new structure to enable the BOJ to provide funds to private financial institutions at a 0% interest rate.
There’s a small chance that the central bank could increase the size of its loan program, but given that there was no certain limit announcement, the news could have a tempered effect. Unless the central bank changes rates of its yield curve control, both quite unlikely scenarios, in which case JPY crosses are expected to rock.
USD/JPY probable reaction
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish according to the daily chart, as it is developing below all of its moving averages, which anyway lack directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head nowhere within negative levels.
Risk-aversion favors a bearish extension, particularly if the pair pierces the 106.50 price zone, where it bottomed twice by the ends of last week. Hovering around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slide, the 38.2% retracement stands at 107.80, the immediate resistance. Anyway, if the BOJ announces additional stimulus, the JPY may weaken within range, although the movement will probably be short-lived, particularly if the sentiment remains sour.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up from the lows as the market mood improves. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US Sun Belt and Beijing previously boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.26, bouncing from the lows after PM Johnson said that there is a "very good" chance of a deal with the UK after a call with top European officials about Brexit. An improving market mood is weighing on the safe-haven US dollar.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
Gold dives to fresh session lows, closer to $1700 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to near one-week lows, around the $1705 region in the last hour.
WTI oil trims losses and approaches $36 area
Front-month WTI futures are ticking up above $35 after having retreated to $34.50 lows on Monday’s early US session. The overall trend, however, remains negative with upside attempts limited below $36.00 so far.