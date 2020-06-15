Governor Kuroda will likely focus on keeping the economy afloat throughout the crisis.

The yield-curve control and rates are foreseen unchanged this month.

USD/JPY is depending on sentiment, the BOJ will likely have no effect on the pair.

The Bank of Japan is having a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, but as it happened with other central banks these days, the most likely scenario is a wait-and-see stance. After flooding the market with liquidity and reaffirming its stance of keeping the yield curve under control, Japanese policymakers will likely make no major changes. Also, and in line with abroad leaders, BOJ’s Governor Kuroda will likely focus his message on keeping the economy afloat through the ongoing coronavirus-related crisis.

The Bank of Japan has long ago installed the yield curve control, something that other central banks are now considering, among other tolls. Still, the central bank is relatively new in the US of other tools. On May 22 and within an extraordinary meeting, Japanese policymakers decided to create a new structure to enable the BOJ to provide funds to private financial institutions at a 0% interest rate.

There’s a small chance that the central bank could increase the size of its loan program, but given that there was no certain limit announcement, the news could have a tempered effect. Unless the central bank changes rates of its yield curve control, both quite unlikely scenarios, in which case JPY crosses are expected to rock.

USD/JPY probable reaction

The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish according to the daily chart, as it is developing below all of its moving averages, which anyway lack directional strength. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head nowhere within negative levels.

Risk-aversion favors a bearish extension, particularly if the pair pierces the 106.50 price zone, where it bottomed twice by the ends of last week. Hovering around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slide, the 38.2% retracement stands at 107.80, the immediate resistance. Anyway, if the BOJ announces additional stimulus, the JPY may weaken within range, although the movement will probably be short-lived, particularly if the sentiment remains sour.