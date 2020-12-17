BOJ Preview: Extension of corporate funding aid as covid pain intensifies

The BOJ to stand pat on its monetary policy in December.

The central bank to up the economic outlook, extend corporate funding aid.

USD/JPY remains vulnerable, BOJ’s decision to boost the yen further?

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is likely to wrap up its final policy review meeting of 2020 with no fireworks on Friday. The central bank, however, could take note of the worsening coronavirus situation in the country before doing more amid a dearth of ammunition already deployed.

BOJ to ease funding strain amid coronavirus resurgence

The BOJ board members are likely to announce no change to its monetary policy setting, keeping the key rates steady at -10bps while maintaining a 10yr JGB yield target at 0.00%.

The central bank could extend its range of steps aimed at easing corporate funding strains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Markets have already priced-in an extension to its existing fund-aid package offered to companies by six months from the current March 2021 expiration.

The BOJ remains hopeful that an extension to the aid programme could offer the Japanese firms enough time to recover from the pandemic blow.

With the third-wave of the covid infections intensifying across Japan, the policymakers have raised concerns about the worsening situation, although they have refrained from issuing a state of emergency.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga acknowledged last week that the virus is spreading and the current situation remains tense. He also announced a suspension of the "Go-To Travel" campaign across the country from December 28 to January 11, in an effort to containing the spread of infections during the year-end and New Year holidays.

On Thursday, “the Tokyo Metropolitan Government raised the alert level of the medical care provision system to the most serious "tight" with a four-level index in response to the increase in inpatients with the new coronavirus,” a Japanese media outlet reported.

Despite the coronavirus resurgence, the economic outlook has improved since the October policy meeting, which will be reflected in the BOJ’s latest forecasts. The bank’s latest Tankan Survey showed that the sentiment amongst the Japanese manufacturing and services firms improved for the second straight month this year.

The Japanese central bank’s economic projections will be closely eyed following the Fed’s upward revision to its economic forecasts. A slightly upbeat economic picture also hinges on the expectations that the additional $708 billion stimulus package rolled out by the government earlier this month could help ramp up the recovery.

BOJ’s USD buying in focus, USD/JPY’s probable scenarios

Alongside a potential upgrade to the economic outlook, the BOJ’s take on its surprising decision to buy $6 billion from the Ministry of Finance could draw the market’s attention.

The central bank announced Wednesday, it would buy $6 billion from the Ministry of Finance any time through to the end of March next year, "in preparation for smoother execution of the Bank of Japan's operations, such as international financial cooperation and foreign currency supply to financial institutions."

The BOJ’s dollar buys has raised speculations that it could be the bank’s attempt to stem slow further falls in USD/JPY in a form of 'stealth' intervention.

USD/JPY has breached the 103.00 level, sitting at the lowest levels since March 2020 in the showdown to the BOJ decision. The weakness in the spot could be mainly attributed to the persistent US dollar selling, in the wake of the fiscal stimulus optimism, exacerbated by the Fed’s dovish tone on inflation.

USD/JPY: Daily chart

Looking at the daily chart, the major remains poised to test a five-month-old falling trendline support at 102.79, backed by the bearish 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which doesn’t indicate oversold conditions just yet.

The prevalent market mood and the dollar flows could likely influence the pair’s direction apart from the response to the BOJ announcement. The key level to beat for the bulls remains Thursday’s high of 103.56.