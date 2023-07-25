Share:

The Bank of Japan meets again on Thursday/Friday this week to set the direction of monetary policy and provide its outlook for inflation.

In June, as with many months before it, the BoJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1%. This policy was first implemented in 2016 with the intention of revitalizing the third-largest global economy, which had been experiencing a lengthy period of "stagflation" marked by low inflation and slow development. The board also maintained the central bank's yield curve control (YCC) strategy without making any changes last month.

However, Japan's first-quarter GDP was revised up to 2.7% last month, while headline inflation has stayed over the BoJ's 2% goal for 15 consecutive months now. The rate hit a high of 3.3% in June, surpassing the United States for the first time in eight years. This has sparked some early speculation that the BoJ may eventually be compelled to begin reversing its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The BoJ is the only central bank in the world to still have negative interest rates, and because of this, the yen has lagged behind other major currencies so far this year. Any change in policy would have significant repercussions for financial markets throughout the world, and the market seems to think that a policy shift is imminent, either this month or later in the year. As a result, things have seemingly turned around this month.

Of course, the value of the US dollar must be factored in; the market currently anticipates that monetary tightening is nearing its end in the US, and there will be no more rate hikes from the Fed after this coming Wednesday. The strength of the yen may be partially attributed to this idea.

Daily USD/JPY Chart - Source: TradingView with ActivTrades’ data

Let’s take a look at what might influence the bank’s decisions this week, and see what kind of outcome we might expect.

Japan’s yield curve control (YCC)

Back in January, 2016, the BoJ lowered short-term interest rates below zero to prevent an undesirable appreciation of the yen, after years of massive asset purchasing had failed to ignite inflation. The move slashed rates throughout the curve, enraging banks as investment profits effectively vanished.

In the majority of cases, YCC is a short-term strategy that involves a central bank aiming for a longer-term interest rate and then buying or selling government bonds at the level required to attain that rate. This is what the BoJ did eight months after implementing negative interest rates.

The YCC policy of the Japanese central bank sets the objective for short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the yield on the 10-year government bond at 0.5% above or below zero, with the intention of achieving the inflation target of 2% while also sustaining these rates.

The BoJ is reluctant to raise interest rates until it is certain that inflation will consistently achieve the bank's 2% objective, supported by better wage growth, because of past political backlash for prematurely dialing down stimulus.

However, the BoJ may cave if market conditions worsen. In January, the 10-year yield above the BoJ's target, but subsequent huge asset purchases drove the rate back down. If Ueda suggests a near-term adjustment to YCC, investors may increase their short holdings in Japanese government bonds.

Tokyo CPI due Thursday 27th

The day prior to the BoJ’s policy meeting at 11:30 PM GMT, the Statistics Bureau of Japan is due to release the annualized Tokyo CPI data, which will also have a strong bearing on the direction of rates.

As the country's capital city, Tokyo, which has the highest population in Japan, publishes CPI statistics one month before the national CPI. This preliminary data is often regarded as one of the most significant releases of consumer inflation statistics.

In June, the core consumer price index for the Ku-area of Tokyo, increased 3.2% year-over-year, which was the same as the previous month but slightly less than expectations. The rate, which is a leading predictor of national pricing trends, still exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target for the thirteenth straight month, indicating broader inflationary pressure.

Expectations are for the CPI and Core CPI to fall slightly for July from 3.1% to around 2.8% and 3.2% to around 2.9% respectively which may further encourage the BoJ to hold rates steady.

Monetary policy forecast

Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, suggested that Bank of Japan policy makers don't currently see a pressing need to confront the consequences of its YCC program, but they do plan to talk about it at this week’s meeting.

The central bank considers the advantages and disadvantages of YCC at every meeting and will make a final decision after carefully examining all economic statistics and financial markets data up to the very last moment.

According to Bloomberg sources, the policy board of the central bank will only consider increasing the consumer inflation prediction for the year ending in March to roughly 2.5%, up from the 1.8% estimate in April. In light of widespread skepticism that the central bank can sustainably attain its inflation target of 2%, most analysts predict forecasts for the next fiscal years to remain basically unchanged.