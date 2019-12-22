Minutes of the Bank of Japan for October to print what has already been seen.

Japan's core consumer price index remains well short of the BOJ's 2% inflation target.

The tax increase has put a burden on households and that could result in a worse consumer spending.

Withdrawal of stimulus will begin from 2021 at the earliest.

Minutes of the Bank of Japan, (BoJ), Monetary Policy Meeting for October will be less of an event, than usual, considering we have seen the Summary of Opinions as well as the Outlook Report (The Bank's View). Just last week, we had the December policy meeting where the BoJ kept policy unchanged, as widely expected, and also left its forward guidance for policy rates and overall economic assessment unchanged.

Since the meeting in October, we have seen receding fears of a disorderly Brexit and signs of progress in US/China trade talks take some pressure off the central bank to use its dwindling ammunition to underpin growth. The minutes in November for the September meeting outlined that most members said it was appropriate to persistently continue with easing, noting that inflation momentum had already been lost. The BoJ Governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, had also clarified a downward bias in policy rates through new forward guidance, saying the bank's policy is "further tilted" towards monetary accommodation – Japan's core consumer price index remains well short of the BOJ's 2% inflation target, around 1.5% from the target.

Bank of Japan's next move will be to dial back its massive stimulus

Thus, the Bank of Japan's next move will be to dial back its massive stimulus, which is already priced into the FX market. There's a chance growth in overseas and Japanese economies could pick up next year, so any such withdrawal of stimulus will begin from 2021 at the earliest. Monetary policy in Japan is likely to be in a holding pattern for the time being, which the minutes will likely continue to be pointing towards.

However, the BoJ's policymakers have been under pressure to do more to underpin a fragile economic recovery and the economy is forecast to have shrunk by an annualised 3.2% in the fourth quarter, which would be the biggest contraction since April-June 2014. The tax increase has put a burden on households and that could result in a worse consumer spending element for this current quarter which should hinder on the pace of recovery nex year where growth is expected to rebound by 0.9% and 1.2% in the first and second quarters of 2020, following 0.9% expansion in 2019 through to the current fiscal year's end on March 2020.

All in, the minutes will have very little impact on the yen this week with it being the Christmas lull. The focus instead will remain with progress in the so-called 'Phase-one" US/Sino deal. More on that here.

USD/JPY daily chart

Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60.

Resistance levels 109.70 110.00 110.40.

Valeria Bednarik, the Chief Analyst at FXStreet, explained that the USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bullish according to the daily chart, as technical indicators lack directional strength, but hold within positive levels:

Furthermore, the pair spent these last few days above all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA heading higher above the larger ones. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral, as its battling with a mild-bearish 20 SMA, but above the larger ones, as technical indicators hover around their mid-lines, without directional strength.