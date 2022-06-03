Key highlights
Euro zone retail sales were much weaker than expected in April, data showed. The EU's statistics office said the volume of retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 1.3% month-on-month in April for a 3.9% year-on-year increase. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 monthly rise and a 5.4 year-on-year gain.
The growth in India's dominant services continued to grow in May, expanding at the fastest pace in 11 years in May on strong demand and new orders, but inflationary pressures touched new highs, according to a private survey. The S&P Global India Services PMI rose to 58.9 in May from 57.9 in April, its highest since April 2011.
Rising prices of daily necessities could hurt household sentiment, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, suggesting that mounting inflationary pressure is emerging as a risk to the country's fragile economy. Japan's core consumer inflation rose 2.1% year-on-year in April, exceeding the central bank's 2% target for the first time in seven years, due largely to surging fuel and raw material costs.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 77.46 and traded within the range of 77.46-77.6575. The pair pared initial gains and closed the day at 77.6250 levels. Traders said persistent foreign fund outflows and record low trade deficit of $23.33 bn weighed on the domestic currency. On the US data front, The U.S. created 390,000 nonfarm jobs in May, beating expectations of 325,000 amid market concerns over a possible slowdown and the impact of persistent inflation. The unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, higher than expectations of a drop to 3.5%.
Global currency updates
The EURUSD pair traded within a tight range around 1.0750 amidst the prevailing cautious mood among market participants ahead of the key US data release. After the release of key US data, the euro fell to 1.0720 levels as dollar gained strength. In the meantime, markets continue to bet on potential rate hikes by the ECB. The USDJPY pair picked up bids towards intraday high as market participants awaited the key US data. After the data release the USDJPY pair traded at 130.40 levels.
Bond market
US government bonds were broadly steady in advance of today’s labour market figures, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note flat at 2.92%. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose as investors looked ahead to employment data due later in the session. Germany’s equivalent Bund yield rose to 1.26%. The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 7.46% as compared with 7.43% at close in the previous trading session.
Equity market
The key domestic equity indices sharply pared gains in mid-afternoon trade as profit selling emerged at higher levels. Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 finished a volatile session in the red, as gains in IT shares were offset by losses in financial, media, metal and auto counters. Broader markets also took a hit, with the Nifty midcap 100 and Nifty smallcap 100 indices falling 1.6 percent and 0.9 percent respectively. Globally, investors awaited key jobs data from the US due later in the day.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the US unemployment rate and nonfarm payrolls data."
European markets rose slightly while the Wall Street stock futures eased ahead of the latest US labour market report, which will offer further clues about how aggressively the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates to curb inflation. Investors are also closely watching the European Central Bank for hints at the pace and scale of interest rate hikes required to rein in consumer prices.
