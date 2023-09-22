Share:

Asia Market Update: BOJ keeps rates unchanged, Yen traders await Ueda; Asian equities relief seen on Friday, then reverse; AU LNG strike resolved; UAW threat of more strikes later today still pending.

- Japan’s BOJ left interest rates at -0.1% and the 1.0% YCC upper band unchanged, as expected.

- Eyes will be on Gov Ueda’s post-decision presser at 02:30 am ET/06:30 am GMT to see if he clarifies comments made two weeks ago about Japan ending negative rates ‘before the end of the year’.

- Given recent yen FX pressure (currently USD 148 handle), a notable inclusion in today’s BOJ statement not present at July’s meeting was - ‘it is necessary to pay due attention to developments in financial and FX markets’.

- Nikkei pared losses some more post-BOJ decision; USD/JPY modestly higher thus far ahead of Ueda.

- At the market open earlier, Asian equities continued their week-long sell off, as US stocks suffered their biggest slump in six months over two trading sessions post-FOMC decision.

- Australian stocks had their worst week in 15-months, falling -1.3% to 6,971 during mid-morning trading, led by a drop in materials and real estate shares and taking the week’s losses to 4.2%.

- Amid the losses, Aussie 10-yr yields rose to 4.26%, the highest since 2014.

- However, Asian equities reversed losses as the session went on. Indeed by lunch time Hang Seng was north of +1.o% on the day, with the Shanghai Composite up +0.7%, while the Kospi, Nikkei and ASX 200 all recovered much of their earlier losses.

- US equity FUTs also fell during early Asian trading to levels not seen since mid-August, but pared some losses as the session continued.

- Both Chevron Australia and the unions at their LNG plants agreed to the Australian industrial arbitrator's recommendations, and say they are drafting up an agreement that will stop the strike action.

- Japan national Aug CPI was inline with estimates, while Japan PMI contracted for a fourth straight month in the lowest read since Feb.

- Last week foreign investors sold the most amount of Japan stocks since 2019.

- Australia Sept prelim PMI was a four month low and continued a 7th month of contraction.

- Against recent selling pressure (and reportedly intervention by the Indian Central Bank), the Indian Rupee rose +0.3% against USD and 10-yr bond yields fell -7bps amid reports that JPMorgan had included India’s bonds in its EM Debt Index.

- A reminder from Sept 18th that US UAW President Fain threatened that the Union will announce new plants to strike on Friday, Sept 22nd at 12:00ET (16:00 GMT) if no serious progress is reached in the meantime.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- AXS 200 opens -0.8% at 7,011.

- AUSTRALIA SEPT PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 48.2 V 49.6 PRIOR [7th month of contraction; 4-month low].

- Chevron (CVX) Co. spokesperson: Accepts recommendations of Australia's industrial tribunal to end dispute with unions.

- Australia Offshore Alliance Unions: Agree on deal to end strikes at Chevron’s LNG sites; Endorse Fair Work Commission's recommendation.

- Australia Treasurer Chalmers: RBA's next Deputy Governor to be announced soon.

- New Zealand Aug Trade Balance (NZD): -2.3B v -1.1B prior.

- New Zealand Q3 Consumer Confidence: 80.2 v 83.1 prio.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens flat at 3,084.

- Hang Seng opens -0.4% at 17,578.

- Hong Kong Aug CPI Composite Y/Y: 1.8% v 2.0%e (overnight update).

- Hong Kong Q2 Current Account: $47.5B v $42.6B prior (overnight update).

- USD/CNH State-owned banks reportedly sold USD heavily onshore upon market open.

- China Premier Li: More precise and effective policies should be introduced in response to enterprises' demands for financing support, tax incentives (overnight update).

- China's Beijing Municipal Bureau issues draft rules to promote high level of opening up and foreign investments (overnight update).

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM): Some firms have obtained export license for gallium and germanium; Will continue to review other applications (overnight update).

- China-EU economic and trade dialogue meeting to take place on Mon, Sept 25th (overnight update).

- China Aug YTD Non-Financial ODI (CNY terms): 585.6B +18.8% y/y (overnight update).

- China Securities Regulator (CSRC) reportedly probe hedge funds and brokerages on quantitative trading strategies amid market weakness (overnight update).

- China may cut RRR rate again in Q4 - China Securities Times front page article (overnight update).

- USD/CNH (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1729 v 7.1730 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY169B prior; Sells CNY202B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY82B prior; Net injects CNY97B v Net injects CNY141B prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -1.2% at 32,189.

- *(JP) BANK OF JAPAN (BOJ) LEAVES INTEREST RATE ON EXCESS RESERVES (IOER) UNCHANGED AT -0.10%; AS EXPECTED.

- JAPAN AUG NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 3.2% V 3.0%E; CPI EX-FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 3.1% V 3.0%E.

- JAPAN SEPT PRELIMINARY PMI MANUFACTURING: 48.6 V 49.6 PRIOR [4th month of contraction, lowest since Feb].

- Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Sept 15th]: Japan buying of foreign bonds: ¥885.5B v ¥3.6T prior: Foreign buying of Japan stocks: -¥1.583.9T v -¥851.8B prior (Foreign funds sell the most Japan stocks since 2019).

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: FX intervention can stabilize excessive FX moves.

- Japanese PM Kishida: Will reform asset management sector as well as asset owners.

- US Ambassador to Japan Emanuel: China's reaction to Fukushima water release is economic coercion.

- Aug broad index of Japanese yen real effective exchange rate fell by 1.5% to 73.19 (lowest in 53 years) ahead of BOJ meeting tomorrow (overnight update).

- BoFA analysts see Bank of Japan (BOJ) may scrap its negative interest rate policy and yield-curve control as early as Jan 2024 to limit Japanese yen drop (overnight update).

- Reportedly two prototype US drone ships have arrived in Japan for their first deployment in the western Pacific, testing surveillance capabilities against China’s fleet (overnight update).

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

South Korea

- Kospi opens -0.9% at 2,491.

Other Asia

- Taiwan Aug M2 Money Supply Daily Avg Y/Y: 6.5% v 6.9% prior (overnight update).

- TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK (CBC) LEAVES BENCHMARK INTEREST RATE UNCHANGED AT 1.875%; AS EXPECTED (overnight update).

- PHILIPPINES CENTRAL BANK (BSP) LEAVES OVERNIGHT BORROWING RATE UNCHANGED AT 6.25%; AS EXPECTED (overnight update).

- Philippine Central Bank (BSP) Gov Remolona: Philippines has a good chance for a hike next time.

- Indonesia Central Bank (BI) Gov Warjiyo: Global uncertainty is still high - pre-rate decision press conference (overnight update).

- INDONESIA CENTRAL BANK (BI) LEAVES 7-DAY REVERSE REPO RATE UNCHANGED AT 5.75%; AS EXPECTED (overnight update).

- (IN) JP Morgan says Indian Bonds to be included in EM Debt Index (GBI-EM) starting Jun 2024 - financial press (update).

North America

- (US) Senate Majority Leader Schumer (D-NY): Could use FAA bill as a vehicle for a stopgap funding measure.

- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 201K V 225KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.662M V 1.692ME (both figures lowest since early 2023).

- (US) Q2 CURRENT ACCOUNT: -$212.1B V -$220.0BE.

- (US) AUG EXISTING HOME SALES: 4.04M V 4.10ME; Months supply: 3.3 v 3.3 prior.

- (US) AUG LEADING INDEX: -0.4% V -0.5%E.

Europe

- Sept GfK Consumer Confidence: -21 v -26e (highest level since Jan 2022).

- ECB’s Lane (Ireland, chief economist): ECB will be restrictive as long as necessary.

- EURO ZONE SEPT ADVANCE CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: -17.8 V -16.5E (overnight update).

- BANK OF ENGLAND (BOE) LEAVES BANK RATE UNCHANGED AT 5.25%; NOT EXPECTED; Notes further rate rise will be needed if evidence of more persistent inflation (overnight update).

- BANK OF ENGLAND (BOE) SEPT MINUTES: VOTE WAS 5-4; Cunliffe, Greene, Haskel and Mann voted for 25bps hike (overnight update).

- BANK OF ENGLAND (BOE) INCREASES PACE OF QT FROM £80B TO £100B PER YEAR (as speculated), EFFECTIVE FROM OCT 1ST (overnight update).

- UK BOE Gov Bailey: We will be watching closely to see if further increases to interest rates are needed - post rate decision (overnight update).

- ECB's Vujcic (Croatia, hawk): If outlook holds, won't need to raise rates more (overnight update).

- ECB's Stournaras (Greece, dove): ECB rates likely to be at peak for a few months (overnight update).

- ECB's Wunsch (Netherlands, hawk): If we need to do more or not is a difficult question (overnight update).

- ECB’s Knot (hawk, Netherlands): Does not expect a rate hike at next policy meeting (overnight update).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.6%, ASX 200 -0.3% , Hang Seng +1.0%; Shanghai Composite +0.7% ; Kospi -0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.0641-1.0664 ; JPY 147.50-148.26 ; AUD 0.6403-0.6431 ; NZD 0.5919-0.5942.

- Gold +0.2% at $1,943/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $90.31/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.7077/lb.