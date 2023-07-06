Share:

The moral of the intervention story is if the Yen Basis is negative then the BOJ intervenes. If the Yen Basis is positive then no intervention. It's just that simple and the BOJ screams this information from the roof tops. Notice last reported was data for May and this is July. So sensitive is this information, the BOJ reports data for the previous months.

When June data is released, the definitive intervention question will be known and we will jump. As of this day, the BOJ won't intervene as May data fails to support intervention. To speculate, June data won't support intervention either as USD/JPY now trades 143.00's from monthly highs at 144.90.

The BOJ is not watching USD/JPY as they claim. The BOJ is waiting for June data Sensitive refers to the same principle as the release of interest rates. Central Banks never release valid interest rates for the same day trade as trades would be so so easy and profits flow freely. Interest rate data is released the previous day and months so traders must work for the profits.

The Corporate Goods Price Index as a whole reveals nothing and is not worthy to focus except the overall relationship to Commodities as a source for Imports. Yet if Exports exceed Imports then the Corporate Goods Price Index becomes truly worthless to indicate anything.

A currency price is strictly a market instrument until Imports and Exports are affected then market instrument switches to an Economic document.

Next week

DXY trades the same dead 100 pip range next week as it performed this week. Overbought begins at middle 103.00's and oversold at middle 102.00's. The DXY compression assists to the continuing slowdown to all market prices. DXY requires a break and until the break is seen then markets remain dead.

The premiere currencies to trade in dead range markets are USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY because wide-range movements are naturally built into the prices. USD/JPY for example trades 2.13 pips to EUR/USD and DXY while GBP/JPY trades 4.25 pips to USD/JPY and EUR/JPY trades 3.07 pips to USD/JPY.

Next trades are wide rangers: EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD, GBP/NZD and EUR/NZD. Best of 2 are EUR/AUD and GBP/NZD.

EUR/USD from the weekly: EUR/USD trades this week from 1.0845 to 1.0942 or 97 pips. Actual range 1.0933 to 1.0833.

EUR/USD sits on a massively vital support line at 1.0841. EUR/USD must break 1.0873 to trade 1.0873 to 1.0941 then 1.0999. Long term target holds at 1.1037 and long drops as overbought DXY is the least of our concerns.

GBP/USD from weekly: GBP/USD trades 1.2524 and 1.2628 Vs 1.2860. Actual 1.2738 to 1.2658. Next week: 1.2533, 1.2631 to 1.2860. GBP/USD at 1.2533 is protected by a cluster of levels at 1.2503 and 1.2522. GBP/USD higher must break 1.2860 to target 1.2887 then 1.3198. No such fantasy as 1.3200's for next week or possibly the following week.

GBP/CHF trades overbought and trades a larger range from 1.1327 to 1.1688. Long at lower levels 1.1358 and 1.1342. GBP/USD lower to break 1.2533 is also protected by GBP/CHF.

GBP/NZD last week: 2.0696 is required to break and travel lower to 2.0500’s easily. GBP/NZD highs achieved 2.0711 and lows at 2.0446. Next week, GBP/NZD becomes overbought above 2.0692. No changes since last week and short highs to 2.0300's next.

Did we achieve 20,000 pips since January and December? In 2019 at the last reference time check. total for June / July was almost 24,000 pips. We remain on track for 24,000 pips for 6 months and about 50,000 yearly pips. All on my blog for open inspection.

EUR/NZD From the weekly: EUR/NZD requires a break at 1.7560 then targets become 1.7436 and 1.7337. EUR/NZD broke 1.7560 and lows traded 1.7477. Weekly highs achieved 1.7792. Next week: 1.7552 decides longs and shorts.

EUR/AUD From weekly: EUR/AUD targets a break of 1.6359 to target 1.6288. Shorts are located at any price in the vicinity of 1.6400’s. EUR/AUD traded highs at 1.6432, broke 1.6359 and lows achieved 1.6242.

EUR/AUD next week shorts are again located at any price at 1.6400's to break 1.6369 and target easily 1.6282. Lower must break 1.6194.

GBP/AUD from Weekly: Overbought GBP/AUD shorts are located anywhere in the 1.9100’s and targets 1.8900’s easily then 1.8800’s.GBP/AUD highs at 1.9130 traded lows 1.8974. Next week, short middle 1.9100's and target 1.8900's.

AUD/USD. Here's a laugh. At RBA time, AUD/USD was Richter Scale oversold and traded 40 pips higher for RBA. From week, 0.6705 must break for higher targets. AUD/USD 0.6705 held all week. Higher for AUD/USD must break 0.6697 to target 0.6714 and 0.6732. Long drops all next week.

AUD/USD what does 40 points mean for Monetary Policy. USD/JPY 2000 pips means nothing to BOJ, how may 40 pips make any difference to the RBA..

NZD/USD 0.6178 do or die for longs and shorts.

EUR/CHF trades deep oversold at 0.9749 and targets 0.9781 and 0.9790. Higher must break 0.9799.

The EUR/CHF break at 0.9799 coincides to NZD/CHF higher at 0.5585 and AUD/CHF at 0.6054.

USD/CAD trades overbought and shorts are located below 1.3355.