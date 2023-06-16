Share:

General trend

- Asian equity markets were all green today post Japan's BOJ, led by Australia ASX +1% (Energies +3%).

- As expected Japan’s BOJ held steady on rates, reiterating their stance to patiently continue with monetary easing.

- After significant build-up and expectation, China’s State Council will meet after the close (usually during the NY morning) and we will find out the extent of any stimulus for the economy may be announced.

- China press said that the Govt may be considering $140B in special bonds for local governments (more infrastructure spending). {Note that in the March NPC Statement - 2023 local government special bonds issuance quota was set at CNY3.8T [prior CNY3.65T]}.

- Another cut to the PBOC reserve requirement ratio (RRR) is also possible (prior cut was in Mar 2023).

- An interesting story from yesterday that didn’t get the attention it perhaps deserved with all the macro data releases: China is going to deploy deposit insurance to repay victims of rural banking fraud in Henan province. This would set a very interesting (and potentially expensive) precedent if true.

- Also of interest today was US chip-maker Micron saying they plan to invest CNY4.3B in a factory in China. Since Micron were partially banned in China just last month, have there been high level US-CN negotiations behind the scenes?

- With the US cracking down on crypto, Hong Kong reportedly doubles its efforts to help crypto firms get legitimate banking services in the territory.

- US equity FUTs are slightly down after 1%+ increases overnight in the US post-US Fed decision.

Looking ahead:

- Tonight China State Council.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,184.

- Westpac: Now sees Australia RBA peak rate at 4.6% in August.

- New Zealand May Manufacturing PMI: 48.9 v 49.1 prior (3rd straight contraction).

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,256.

- Hang Seng opens +0.4% at 19,915.

- Hong Kong reportedly doubles efforts to help crypto firms get legitimate banking - financial press.

- Hong Kong Q1 Industrial Production Y/Y: +3.9% v -0.1% prior [overnight update].

- Hong Kong Q1 PPI Y/Y: +1.0% v -0.3% prior [overnight update].

- CAAC [aviation regulator]: China May Air Passenger Vol +2.8% m/m [94.8% of 2019 level].

- China said to consider issuing $140B in special bonds to help local governments and boost infrastructure spending – press.

- More press reports that China set to roll out more stimulus to support a slowing economy in 2023, but concerns over debt and capital flight to keep measures targeted at the consumer and private sectors (- Another cut to PBOC reserve requirement ratio (RRR) is increasingly possible (**Note: last cut was in Mar 2023).

- China analyst sees 15bps cut in the 5-year loan prime rate; analysts expect the LPRs to be cut in an asymmetrical manner - China Securities Times.

- Oxford Economics analysts see more China PBOC rate cuts in Q2 and Q3 2023; This will bring China total monetary easing to the same extent as the cycle in 2022, but less expansionary than that seen in 2020.

- White House National Security Advisor Sullivan: 'Don't expect a breakthrough in China relations from Sec of State Blinken's visit to China".

- HUAWEI.CN Reportedly EU to ban Huawei and ZTE equipment from internal Commission networks.

- Micron (MU) Plans to invest CNY4.3B on factory owned by Powertech Technology in Xian (China) - financial press.

- China May YTD Non-Financial ODI [CNY]: +24.2% y/y [overnight update].

- China May YTD FDI (CNY-denominated) Y/Y: 0.1% v 2.2% prior [overnight update].

- JP Morgan analysts on China: Cuts 2023 GDP growth forecast from 5.9% to 5.5% [overnight update].

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1289 v 7.1489 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY42B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY40B v Net injects CNY2B prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.3% at 33,399.

- BANK OF JAPAN (BOJ) LEAVES INTEREST RATE ON EXCESS RESERVES (IOER) UNCHANGED AT -0.10% (AS EXPECTED); Reiterates stance to patiently continue with monetary easing.

- Japan to give ¥6.8B yen in subsidies for AI development – Nikkei.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: No comment on FX levels; Reiterates stance that excessive price moves are undesirable and closely watching FX situation.

- Japan Industry Minister Nishimura: To provide storage subsidies of up to ¥127.6B [includes up to ¥117.8B for Toyota].

- Japan political opposition files no-confidence motion for Cabinet (as expected).

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- BOJ announces Amendment to "Principal Terms and Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility.

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.6% at 2,623.

- US nuclear-powered submarine [USS Michigan SSGN] arrives in Busan (South Korea) for the first time in 6 years.

North America

- MAY ADVANCE RETAIL SALES M/M: +0.3% V -0.2%E; RETAIL SALES (EX-AUTO) M/M: 0.1% V 0.1%E.

- INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 262K V 245KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.78M V 1.77ME.

- JUNE EMPIRE MANUFACTURING: +6.6 V -15.1E; Prices Paid index at lowest since Aug 2020; Prices Paid: 22.0 v 34.9 prior (lowest since Aug 2020); New Orders: +3.1 v -28.0 prior.

- JUNE PHILADELPHIA FED BUSINESS OUTLOOK: -13.7 V -14.0E; New Orders: -11.0 v -8.9 prior; Prices Paid: 10.5 v 10.9 prior.

Europe

- ECB RAISES KEY RATES BY 25BPS; AS EXPECTED; Confirms to discontinue APP reinvestments as of July 2023; To continue data-dependent approach in future decisions.

- ECB Chief Lagarde: VERY likely to hike rates in July; Not thinking about 'pause or skip'.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.6%, ASX 200 +1.0%, Hang Seng +1.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.5% ; Kospi +0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 +0.4%.

- EUR 1.0934-1.0954 ; JPY 139.86-140.78 ; AUD 0.6867-0.6888 ;NZD 0.6225-0.6247.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,969/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $70.53/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.9067/lb.