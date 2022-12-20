US leads the push higher, with mixed affair in Europe as gas price cap signals potential energy crisis next winter.

Mixed markets as the BoJ continue the central bank theme

“US markets are enjoying a strong start to their trading day today, following a more inconsistent experience in Europe. The big news of the day came from the Bank of Japan, which finally reacted to growing price pressures overnight. The decision to widen its yield curve control band signals how inflationary pressures have reached even the most price resistant nations in the world. The Bank of Japan’s decision to widen their band will raise borrowing costs for the nation, but for traders it goes to show that we should think twice about the notion that inflation is becoming less of a problem now that we have seen consecutive months of CPI declines in the US. ”

Natural gas tumbles into nine-month low

“Natural gas prices have crashed into a nine-month low, with markets responding to the EU decision to cap prices in a bid to limit inflationary pressures. For consumers, the notion that energy inflation will be curtailed can be treated with optimism. However, the fact that Europe faces a struggle to top up storage facilities ahead of next winter brings a heightened risk that this cap with cause a self-inflicted supply crisis. ”