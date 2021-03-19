The markets do not seem to be drawing comfort from the Fed's assurance of policy remaining accommodative for longer. While the Fed continues to stress that economy is currently a long way away from its inflation and employment objectives, many believe that the objectives would be attained sooner than expected.
Expectations of quicker than expected return to normalcy are causing investors to bring forward their expectations of tapering of bond purchases and an eventual lift-off. Yields across the curve inched higher; longer end, in particular, moved up sharply with the yield on the 10y at 1.73% and on 30y at 2.50%. Expectations of sooner than expected tightening of monetary conditions have dampened risk sentiment.
Crude prices fell 5%. While the nominal yields inched higher, expectations of tighter monetary conditions caused breakevens to take a breather, resulting in real rates moving higher.
Asian currencies are trading weaker against the USD. Asian equities too are trading in the red with weak cues from US equities overnight. Bank of England yesterday kept rates unchanged and reiterated its dovish stance, along similar lines as the Fed. administration as both countries criticized each other actions and policies.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1900 mark, remains vulnerable
EUR/USD trades above 1.1900, consolidating its overnight slide from near 1.2000. A pullback in the US bond yields capped the USD upside and extended some support. Plans to resume AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine underpinned the common currency.
GBP/USD holds 1.3900 despite fears of UK’s vaccine shortage
GBP/USD struggles to extend the bounce above 1.3900 ahead of the London open. US dollar eases as bond bears catch a breather. Fears of cut in the UK’s vaccine supply, Sino-American tussles remain a drag on the major.
Gold keeps range around $1730, focus on US-China talks
Gold trades pressured around $1730, remaining well within Thursday's roader trading range. The underlying bullish tone around the USD exerted some fresh pressure on gold. All eyes remain on the yields and US-China talks.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Barrick Gold: Is it a good buy after the boost from the Fed?
I'll believe it when I see it – that is a good summary of the Federal Reserve approach on the economy and rising rates – and a great one for gold. The world's most powerful central bank is set to continue printing around $120 billion per month and leave interest rates unchanged for longer.