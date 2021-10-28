Global developments
Yields curves in major Developed markets flattened yesterday on growth concerns. As central banks turn hawkish and adjust short-term policy rates higher, it is impacting growth expectations. While long-term nominal yields have dropped, inflation expectations are unchanged, pushing long-term real rates lower. US 10y yield has dropped to 1.55% from highs around 1.68%. Commodities in general are weak. Crude prices are down 4%. The UK budget yesterday was the expansionary extending stimulus to worst-hit sectors and lower-income segments of the population. The Pound dropped as the policy was seen as inflationary. The focus today will be on the ECB monetary policy. The market is pricing in a rate hike by the ECB by end of 2022. The ECB may try and push back against those expectations. It may signal the end of exceptional pandemic era bond-buying but communicate that it should not be seen as the end of accommodation. US Q3 GDP estimate and Jobless claims data due today.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty gave up gains intraday to end 0.3% lower at 18210. US equities ended lower with S&P500 shedding 0.50%. Asian equities are also trading in the red.
Bonds and Rates
Bonds and Rates saw a relief rally yesterday. Long-term bond yields dropped 4-5bps from intraday highs. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.33%. 1y OIS retreated 4bps to 4.27%. The RBI yesterday announced a 50000crs 28-day VRRR, as it continues sucking out liquidity on a more durable basis. T-bill cutoffs were about 10bps higher compared to the last auction, a sign that money market rates are responding to RBI's liquidity normalization. Bonds and Rates may rally further today on lower crude prices and lower US Treasury yields.
USD/INR
The Rupee traded a narrow 74.90-75.05 range yesterday. There were strong oil bids around 74.90 while exporter selling capped upside in USD/INR. 1y forward yield was unchanged at 4.65% while 3m Atmf vols eased to 4.91%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.15 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.85 The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
