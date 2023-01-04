Asia market update: Equities trade mixed; BOJ continues to announce emergency bond purchases; USD declines ahead of US economic releases [including FOMC minutes].

General Trend

- 20-year JGB yield rises.

- UST yields extend declines.

- AUD extended rise on China news [China authorities said to be talking on partially ending Australia coal ban].

- CNH rallies amid stronger Yuan fixing.

- Chinese property firms rally as officials continue to pledge support.

- Nikkei 225 declines during the first trading session of 2023; Financials continue outperformance.

- Australian REIT and Consumer Discretionary cos. outperform [gov’t bond yields decline]; Energy stocks lag.

- Samsung Electronics may issue Q4 guidance on Jan 6th (Fri).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.

- (NZ) New Zealand will not require COVID testing for China travelers.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -1.0%.

- (JP) Tokyo, Japan expected to begin ¥5.0K/m handout per child - Press.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Saw various domestic and foreign economic shocks in 2022; There are uncertainties this year including inflation and pandemic.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Need to support companies in tough environments; Want to realize positive economic growth cycle.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida and US President Biden to speak on North Korea, Ukraine conflict, and Taiwan on Jan 13th.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Announces unscheduled bond buying ops for 1-3yr, 3-5yr, 5-10yr, and 10-25yr JGBs [4th straight session of emergency bond purchases].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected]; Announces unscheduled 1-3 year and 3-5 year fixed-rate operations.

- (JP) Japan Dec Final PMI Manufacturing: 48.9 v 48.8 prelim (confirms 2nd month of contraction).

South Korea

- Kospi opened -0.6%.

- (KR) South Korea President Yoon said to consider suspending the 2018 Inter-Korea Military agreement if North Korea intrudes into South Korea again - Press.

- (KW) US Trade Rep Tai to meet with South Korea Ambassador Cho on Dec 4th.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng Opens +0.9%; Shanghai Composite opened flat.

- (CN) China expected to stop expensive chip investments due to budget strains from coronavirus, was previously planning incentives totaling up to $145B.

- (HK) Said that Hong Kong may set a entry quota to China at 50K/day (prior 30K/day) - Press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY50B prior; Net drain CNY327B v net drain CNY534B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9131 v 6.9475 prior (Strongest fix in ~4 months).

Other

- (TW) Taiwan Premier Su: Planning NT$6.0K cash handouts after Lunar new year.

North America

- (US) House Representative McCarthy (R): Not considering pulling out of race to become Speaker of the House [fell short of the necessary 218 votes required].

Europe

- (UK) Dec BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 7.3% v 7.4% prior.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.3%, ASX 200 +1.6% , Hang Seng 2%; Shanghai Composite -0.1% ; Kospi +1.8%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.0578-1.0540 ; JPY 131.46-130.58 ; AUD 0.6817-0.6717 ;NZD 0.6283-0.6238.

- Gold +0.3% at $1,851/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% at $76.70/brl; Copper +0.2% at $3.7767/lb.